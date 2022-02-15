Ideal for mobile power users that require high-bandwidth connectivity in the most extreme environments.

BRACKNELL, UK. 15th February 2022 – Panasonic today announced 5G support for its best-selling fully rugged tablet the TOUGHBOOK G2. Ideal for mobile power users that require high-bandwidth connectivity in the most extreme environments, the 5G version of the TOUGHBOOK G2 tablet will be available to order from February 2022.

TOUGHBOOK G2

“As the roll-out of the 5G network across Europe continues at pace using the Sub-6 GHz frequency, mobile power users will be able to use the popular TOUGHBOOK G2 for next generation business applications, including support for local 5G,” said Dirk Weigelt, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business. “Imagine ambulance personnel providing video briefings about a patient to doctors while on route to save vital time on arrival at hospital. Vehicle repairs specialists will be able to rapidly download truck operating systems, diagnose issues and upload new versions of the software operating system at the roadside – saving time and money on repairs by avoiding towing the vehicle back to a garage. All these types of services become a reality with 5G.”

The European 5G Observatory reports that as of October 2021, 5G commercial services had so far been deployed in 25 of the EU-27 countries.

The perfect partner

With new additions including eSIM and future-proofed wireless communications capabilities for those in the field, as well as increased performance, double RAM and storage, the TOUGHBOOK G2 is the perfect partner for mobile workers. Equipped with an optional emissive backlit keyboard that includes an additional USB Type-A and Type-C ® port, the device can be used in multiple operating modes. For example, as a regular notebook, for presentations, while being carried and when docked at a desk or in a vehicle. With this capability, the TOUGHBOOK G2 is a superior successor for both the TOUGHBOOK G1 and TOUGHBOOK 20.

Availability

The latest generation TOUGHBOOK G2 with 5G option will be available alongside the combined WiFi and 4G model from February 2022. Prices start at £2,908 + VAT. For more information visit: https://business.panasonic.co.uk/mobile-solutions/products-and-accessories.

