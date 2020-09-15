Panasonic TOUGHBOOK and ProGlove smart scanning wearables are essential elements of modern voice picking solutions for the supply chain.

BRACKNELL, UK. 15th September 2020 – Panasonic today announced a partnership with ProGlove, the leader in ergonomic wearable technology for industry, to further enhance its solutions for the supply chain. As two of the toughest mobile computing solutions on the market, Panasonic TOUGHBOOK and ProGlove combine seamlessly as a stand-alone scanning solution or as essential elements of Panasonic’s voice picking solutions for the supply chain, warehouse operations, inventory checking and retail.

ProGlove MARK is the first smart glove scanner for industry that prioritizes human-centered design. The lightweight, rugged wireless barcode scanner can reduce scanning time by up to 50% and reduce errors by 33%. Typically replacing wired or wireless handheld and ring scanners, the solution enables operators to remain hands free and with full dexterity to manage other tasks. The application is suited to static, semi-static, and dynamic workstations in production and logistics including assembly, material handling, quality control, inbound/outbound, picking and material transport.

ProGlove MARK 2 range fits seamlessly into Panasonic’s flexible voice picking solution that combines the use of a bluetooth headset with its rugged TOUGHBOOK N1 handheld device or TOUGHBOOK A3 tablet, a built-in barcode scanner or the ProGlove MARK 2, a holster or shoulder strap and a TOUGHBOOK Omnia custom voice application.

“In the challenging supply chain environment, where every second counts, ProGlove is an ideal partner to work with Panasonic TOUGHBOOK,” said Jon Tucker, General Manager Solutions and Engineering for Panasonic TOUGHBOOK Europe. “Together we can provide solutions that shave seconds off of every scanning task, delivering a rapid return on investment.”

Manuel Bönisch, VP of Strategic Initiatives at ProGlove, added: “In Panasonic, we have found an ideal partner that shares our vision to deliver rugged, innovative and user friendly solutions to industry to help them deliver a more efficient and effortless working environment.”

Press Contact:

Kiri O’Leary

The Amber Group

kiri@ambergroup.net

+44 (0)118 949 7737

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation is a worldwide leader in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions for customers in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B businesses. The company, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018, has expanded globally and now operates 582 subsidiaries and 87 associated companies worldwide, recording consolidated net sales of Euro 62.5 billion for the year ended March 31, 2019. Committed to pursuing new value through innovation across divisional lines, the company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world for its customers. To learn more about Panasonic: https://www.panasonic.com/global

Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business

Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business is a Business Unit of Panasonic System Communications Company Europe (PSCEU). Headquartered in Wiesbaden (Germany), Mobile Solutions Business helps mobile workers improve productivity with its range of Toughbook rugged notebooks, business tablets and handhelds. As European market leaders, Panasonic had a 45% revenue share of sales of rugged and durable notebooks and tablets in 2019 (VDC Research, March 2020).

About ProGlove

ProGlove builds the lightest, smallest, and toughest barcode scanners in the world, connecting workers to actionable information. More than 500 renowned organizations in manufacturing, production, logistics, and retail use these smarter workforce solutions. ProGlove was founded in December 2014 after winning the Intel "Make it Wearable" Challenge in Silicon Valley and is backed by growth-focused investors Summit Partners, DICP, and Bayern Capital. The World Economic Forum named ProGlove a Technology Pioneer in 2020. More information is available at www.proglove.com.