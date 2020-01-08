Secured-core PCs are the most secure Windows 10 devices out of the box with integrated hardware, firmware, software and identity protection[1]

BRACKNELL, UK. 8th January 2020 – The Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 55 is the first semi-rugged computing device in the most secure Windows PC category. Designed for mission-critical users in the most sensitive data industries, a Secured-core PC enables users to boot securely, protect their device from firmware vulnerabilities, shield the operating system from attacks and prevent unauthorised access to devices and data with advanced access controls and authentication systems.

The Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 55

“As cyberattacks and threats become increasingly sophisticated, customers are looking for new solutions to provide them with more comprehensive security,” said Luca Legnani, European marketing manager for Mobile Solutions Business Division – Europe. “This is particularly important in sectors where information is highly sensitive, such as the emergency services, defence or the public sector and for particular job roles, such as senior executives, R&D managers or mobile workers who carry important customer and company information on their device.”

The flexible combinations of biometric options, such as contactless smart card reader, fingerprint reader and front camera provide customers with the ability to customise the device to the needs of their sector whilst taking advantage of the secured-core PC features.

The TOUGHBOOK 55 notebook, launched in September, sets a new standard for semi-rugged mobile computing in security and flexibility. For the first time, users can customise their device for different tasks in the field.

Protected against both physical and digital attacks

The TOUGHBOOK 55 is protected from start-up, through use and to shut-down. While rugged features protect the TOUGHBOOK 55 against physical damage and the flexible customisation allows the storage to be easily removed for sensible data protection, the Secure-core PC capabilities prevent malicious attacks to the system.

The 8th generation Intel Core i5 vPro processor, combined with Panasonic advanced components and the Windows 10 Pro features ensure the highest protection against firmware attacks, with BIOS phase and device attacks secured against data access even when the OS is in stand-by mode.

Simple switch, fit and click for versatile functionality

As well as market-leading security, the semi-rugged notebook in a slim and lightweight design radically improves workforce flexibility and productivity, as well as delivering maximum return on investment for businesses.

The Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 55 clamshell notebook allows users to boost graphics capabilities, add a smartcard reader, additional storage or a DVD or Blu-Ray drive with a simple switch, fit and click of the new functionality into the TOUGHBOOK Universal Bay. In addition, a front expansion slot can be used to quickly integrate a fingerprint reader, RFID or regular smart card reader or for the addition of a second battery.

At purchase, buyers can also customise 3 additional ports for the device using its expansion slot. Options include VGA, True Serial and one from a choice of 4th USB, 2nd GLAN or Rugged USB 2.0.

An evolution of the successful TOUGHBOOK 54, the new TOUGHBOOK 55 is more flexible, faster, tougher, secure, and long lasting than its predecessor but can be still be used with accessories from the previous device, including vehicle docks and desktop port replicators.

Ideal for mobile work

The TOUGHBOOK 55 is a semi-rugged device with a business notebook feel. It is lightweight (2.08kg), slim (32.8mm) and easy to move around with its premium designed handle. Yet it’s also tougher than its predecessor with an enhanced Ingress Protection Rating (IP53) against dust and water splash and protected against drops up to 91cm (MIL-STD810H[2]). Operation in extreme temperatures has also been enhanced, comfortably operating in temperatures ranging from -20°C to +60°C.

With an increased battery life of up to 20 hours[3] and an extended capability of 40 hours, with the addition of a hot swap second battery, the TOUGHBOOK 55 is as long working as it is adaptable.

Availability and pricing

The TOUGHBOOK 55 became available in September 2019 in 3 versions: HD, Full-HD and Full-HD Touch Screen. Price starts from £1,772 + VAT.

[1] Secured-core PCs require specific configuration to fully enable the highest level of protection against attack.

[2] Tested by an independent third party lab following MIL-STD810H.

[3] Mobile Mark 2014, 150 cd/m. HD Model.

Press contact:

Kiri O’Leary

The Amber Group

kiri@ambergroup.net

+44 (0)118 949 7737

About Panasonic System Communications Company Europe (PSCEU)

Our quest is to make technology work invisibly together and free businesses to succeed. We believe technology should just work. That businesses will succeed if they can simply focus on their customers, in the knowledge that all the technologies delivering their capabilities work together. That is why we are dedicated to developing products and solutions that are so integrated with our customer’s way of working, that they are almost invisible – the workhorse in the background that powers business success.

PSCEU is made up of six product categories:

Broadcast & ProAV gives you the freedom to tell the story with its high quality products and solutions, which ensure smooth operation and excellent cost-performance across a range of remote cameras, switchers, studio cameras and ENG P2HD. The cinema camera range of VariCam models and the EVA1 are capable of true 4K and High Dynamic Range (HDR) making them the ideal solution for cinema, television, documentary and live event production.

gives you the freedom to tell the story with its high quality products and solutions, which ensure smooth operation and excellent cost-performance across a range of remote cameras, switchers, studio cameras and ENG P2HD. The cinema camera range of VariCam models and the EVA1 are capable of true 4K and High Dynamic Range (HDR) making them the ideal solution for cinema, television, documentary and live event production. Communication Solutions offers world leading telephony systems, SIP terminal devices and professional ‘network’ scanners giving you the freedom to focus on the communication and not the connection.

offers world leading telephony systems, SIP terminal devices and professional ‘network’ scanners giving you the freedom to focus on the communication and not the connection. Mobile Solutions Business Division helps mobile workers improve productivity with its range of TOUGHBOOK rugged notebooks, business tablets, handhelds and electronic point of sales (EPOS) systems. As European market leaders, Panasonic had a 48% revenue share of sales of rugged and durable notebooks and tablets in 2018 (VDC Research, March 2019).

helps mobile workers improve productivity with its range of TOUGHBOOK rugged notebooks, business tablets, handhelds and electronic point of sales (EPOS) systems. As European market leaders, Panasonic had a 48% revenue share of sales of rugged and durable notebooks and tablets in 2018 (VDC Research, March 2019). Industrial Medical Vision manufactures applications for various segments such as medical, life science, ProAV or industrial. The product portfolio includes complete and OEM camera systems, providing the freedom to see what can’t be seen.

manufactures applications for various segments such as medical, life science, ProAV or industrial. The product portfolio includes complete and OEM camera systems, providing the freedom to see what can’t be seen. Security Solutions , built on a heritage of providing evidential quality CCTV footage. Delivering the highest image quality in all environmental conditions using our highly reliable, advanced technology cameras and image recording systems, giving you the freedom to feel secure.

, built on a heritage of providing evidential quality CCTV footage. Delivering the highest image quality in all environmental conditions using our highly reliable, advanced technology cameras and image recording systems, giving you the freedom to feel secure. Visual System Solutions offers the widest range of professional displays and projectors and allows Audio Visual professionals the freedom to create. It leads the European high brightness projector market with a 39% market revenue share (Futuresource >5klm FY17 Q3, excl. 4K & digital cinema).

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation is a worldwide leader in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions for customers in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B businesses. The company, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018, has expanded globally and now operates 582 subsidiaries and 87 associated companies worldwide, recording consolidated net sales of Euro 62.5 billion for the year ended March 31, 2019. Committed to pursuing new value through innovation across divisional lines, the company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world for its customers. To learn more about Panasonic: https://www.panasonic.com/global.