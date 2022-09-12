Join Panasonic TOUGHBOOK at the event to learn about the latest technology and trends shaping the future of the sector.

BRACKNELL, UK. 12th September 2022 – The Panasonic TOUGHBOOK team will be attending and exhibiting at this year’s Emergency Services Show in the NEC, Birmingham on the 21 and 22 September, 2022. The event will be an opportunity for emergency service leaders to discuss their most pressing mobile challenges with TOUGHBOOK representatives and technical experts, as well as trialing the latest mobile computing technologies.

A demountable Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 33 device in use with Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service

The latest Panasonic TOUGHBOOK solutions are helping emergency services across the country to bolster operational efficiency and increase ROI. In fire services alone, there are over 4000 TOUGHBOOK 33 devices mobilising frontline fire appliances alongside other models, making up a large proportion of all UK frontline mobile fire devices. In emergency response vehicles, TOUGHBOOK devices as Mobile Data Terminals (MDTs) have become the norm, delivering live updates to drastically reduce response times and deliver an increasingly efficient service to the public. Within policing, mobile technology allows officers to spend more time in the community and cut down on the costs and man-hours of previously office-based administration. UK&I police forces mostly use TOUGHBOOK devices in specialist roles within their services, with 4 forces selecting TOUGHBOOK devices as the standard personal issue devices issued to all officers. Thanks to the success of the Ambulance Radio Program, TOUGHBOOK devices will help to mobilise every frontline ambulance in the UK in the next 2 years.

“Digitalisation in this sector has the power to improve response times and efficiency, boosting the great work of emergency services workers,” said Will Holmes, Business Manager for Ambulance, Fire and central Government at Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business Division, Europe. “Panasonic Mobile Solutions support emergency services professionals all over the country. Our presence in this market makes it essential that we listen closely to industry trends and our customers’ changing needs. This event is a great opportunity for customers to develop their digital strategies and feed back their needs to suppliers, shaping the future of the industry. Peter Thomas, our Public Sector Manager, myself, and new Business Manager for Police and Defence, Charlotte Langridge, are really looking forward to catching up with customers and showcasing the latest and greatest kit for their needs.”

The Panasonic Toughbook stand will be C30. You can register for the Emergency Services Show here: http://www.emergencyuk.com/

