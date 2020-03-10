Helps reduce development time of custom apps from months to weeks or days and effectively manages digital transformation projects

BRACKNELL, UK. 10th March 2020 – Panasonic today announced TOUGHBOOK Omnia, powered by MCL, a complete end-to-end mobile enterprise software solution for Panasonic TOUGHBOOK customers. The professional service helps businesses reduce time to market for custom line-of-business software applications and helps to effectively deliver digital transformation projects. It offers consultation, hardware, software, integration and support to deliver immediate visible productivity improvements across the mobile workforce.

TOUGHBOOK Omnia - a complete end-to-end mobile enterprise software solution

“Managing software applications across multiple platforms and operating systems can be complex,” explains Jon Tucker, General Manager Solutions and Engineering for Panasonic TOUGHBOOK Europe. “Traditionally organisations manage a diverse range of mobile IT devices, form factors and operating systems, operating a very siloed approach. Ensuring everything is integrated and kept up to date across all hardware and software platforms can be costly and time-consuming.”

“TOUGHBOOK Omnia is a cost-effective, end-to-end software solution approach from Panasonic, that can future-proof and greatly speed-up custom application development and maintenance cycles for mobile business operations.”

Through the use of the MCL Platform, an industry leading development, interfacing and SaaS-based mobile lifecycle management environment for business mobility solutions, development and testing of custom software applications is reduced to days or weeks rather than months – much faster than using a traditional software house or internal development.

Business challenges where TOUGHBOOK Omnia can help include digital transitions from pen and paper to electronic data, adding voice control to applications, updating existing applications to run on new backend systems or the latest operating systems, where there is a requirement for highly customised applications and adapting applications to run on multiple form factors.

Working closely with the business customer, TOUGHBOOK Omnia provides customised support at each stage:

Consult

Omnia system developers understand the specific requirements, then provide advice and recommendations on how to improve daily operations and productivity through the design and development of custom software applications.

The process covers full project lifecycle development, connection with multiple backend systems and mobility best-practice. A proof of concept of the application is built in the MCL environment before delivery to ensure the solution meets the requirements.

Develop

The full mobile application is then built in MCL, offering complete customisation. The MCL Mobility Platform allows customers to benefit from leading features such as enhanced workflow with voice capability, I/O features that improve data capture accuracy across barcode, voice, digital signature, GPS, Smart cards, NFC, and RFID; multi-language capability; full integration with backend systems; user management; Kiosk Mode and App Desktop.

Deploy

Once tested and approved, Panasonic supports the deployment of the new applications across the business and operating systems, to minimise downtime and improve the experience for end-users. MCL apps are OS/hardware agnostic, so once programmed they can run on multiple operating systems, enabling customers to change their OS in the future, if they wish, without application issues.

Support

Once live, Panasonic continues to support the new mobility solution with a responsive support team to deliver bug fixes fast and carry out remote viewing and control of devices for troubleshooting. Availability of data and performance status can be accessed on a central dashboard with an optional Business Intelligence add-on. New functionality can be added to the application by working closely with the Omnia team to deliver updates to market quickly.

To find out more about TOUGHBOOK Omnia visit: https://business.panasonic.co.uk/mobile-solutions/TOUGHBOOK-Omnia

Press contact:

Kiri O’Leary

The Amber Group

kiri@ambergroup.net

+44 (0)118 949 7737

About Panasonic System Communications Company Europe (PSCEU)

Our quest is to make technology work invisibly together and free businesses to succeed. We believe technology should just work. That businesses will succeed if they can simply focus on their customers, in the knowledge that all the technologies delivering their capabilities work together. That is why we are dedicated to developing products and solutions that are so integrated with our customer’s way of working, that they are almost invisible – the workhorse in the background that powers business success.

PSCEU is made up of six product categories:

Broadcast & ProAV gives you the freedom to tell the story with its high quality products and solutions, which ensure smooth operation and excellent cost-performance across a range of remote cameras, switchers, studio cameras and ENG P2HD. The cinema camera range of VariCam models and the EVA1 are capable of true 4K and High Dynamic Range (HDR) making them the ideal solution for cinema, television, documentary and live event production.

gives you the freedom to tell the story with its high quality products and solutions, which ensure smooth operation and excellent cost-performance across a range of remote cameras, switchers, studio cameras and ENG P2HD. The cinema camera range of VariCam models and the EVA1 are capable of true 4K and High Dynamic Range (HDR) making them the ideal solution for cinema, television, documentary and live event production. Communication Solutions offers world leading telephony systems, SIP terminal devices and professional ‘network’ scanners giving you the freedom to focus on the communication and not the connection.

offers world leading telephony systems, SIP terminal devices and professional ‘network’ scanners giving you the freedom to focus on the communication and not the connection. Mobile Solutions Business Division helps mobile workers improve productivity with its range of Toughbook rugged notebooks, business tablets, handhelds and electronic point of sales (EPOS) systems. As European market leaders, Panasonic had a 48% revenue share of sales of rugged and durable notebooks and tablets in 2018 (VDC Research, March 2019).

helps mobile workers improve productivity with its range of Toughbook rugged notebooks, business tablets, handhelds and electronic point of sales (EPOS) systems. As European market leaders, Panasonic had a 48% revenue share of sales of rugged and durable notebooks and tablets in 2018 (VDC Research, March 2019). Industrial Medical Vision manufactures applications for various segments such as medical, life science, ProAV or industrial. The product portfolio includes complete and OEM camera systems, providing the freedom to see what can’t be seen.

manufactures applications for various segments such as medical, life science, ProAV or industrial. The product portfolio includes complete and OEM camera systems, providing the freedom to see what can’t be seen. Security Solutions , built on a heritage of providing evidential quality CCTV footage. Delivering the highest image quality in all environmental conditions using our highly reliable, advanced technology cameras and image recording systems, giving you the freedom to feel secure.

, built on a heritage of providing evidential quality CCTV footage. Delivering the highest image quality in all environmental conditions using our highly reliable, advanced technology cameras and image recording systems, giving you the freedom to feel secure. Visual System Solutions offers the widest range of professional displays and projectors and allows Audio Visual professionals the freedom to create. It leads the European high brightness projector market with a 32.8% market revenue share (Futuresource B2B laser projection>5klm CY2019, Q3 Western & Eastern Europe).

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation is a worldwide leader in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions for customers in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B businesses. The company, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018, has expanded globally and now operates 582 subsidiaries and 87 associated companies worldwide, recording consolidated net sales of Euro 62.5 billion for the year ended March 31, 2019. Committed to pursuing new value through innovation across divisional lines, the company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world for its customers. To learn more about Panasonic: https://www.panasonic.com/global