KIBAG’s construction workers’ capabilities are transformed with Panasonic Business solutions.

BRACKNELL, UK. 26th October 2021 – KIBAG, a Swiss civil engineering company, is taking the final step towards a paperless construction site with the adoption of TOUGHBOOK G2 tablets. All workers and contractors can now access digital construction plans using the rugged tablet. The use of the devices shortens execution times and minimises construction errors.

Using the devices

The deployment allows KIBAG employees to electronically share, view, process and comment on construction plans. The solution consists of Panasonic TOUGHBOOK G2 tablets for use outside on the construction site, as well as inside the site office when docked and connected to Panasonic Pro displays.

KIBAG is a pioneer in the implementation of digital projects. "Since we had already digitalised all relevant workflows in our office, it was only logical to also digitalise the construction site. In other words, to implement BIM2Field and make it available to the foreman," explains Manuel Weyermann, Project Manager for Digitalisation at KIBAG Bauleistungen.

In the site office, a central component of every construction site, the planning and execution documents used to be in paper form. Workers are now able to digitally view and process steps such as execution details, work instructions, orders, delivery documents, logistics processes, and report directly from the construction area.

The BIM site office solution developed in the pilot project consisted of a Panasonic TOUGHBOOK G2 tablet with docking station and a high-resolution 4K, 49" Panasonic Pro Display from the SQ1 series with built-in Cynap Pure Wireless Presentation System. A 4G Wi-Fi router with outdoor antenna ensures stable network connections. The set-up is housed in a small construction container, which can be easily transported between construction sites.

For the foremen on the construction sites, there will be timely updates and two-way communication, which is particularly helpful if there are last-minute changes to the planning specifications. "The fact that we are always up-to-date during construction is the biggest advantage," says Manuel Weyermann. "This saves valuable execution time and we get immediate feedback if there is an issue somewhere."

The KIBAG construction site managers appreciate the new digital solution. "We are very satisfied with the Panasonic TOUGHBOOK devices. They are easy to hold and are robustly built for use on the construction site. I really like the long battery life, which lasts a full shift. The touch display of the TOUGHBOOK G2 is easy to read in bright sunlight and can also be operated with work gloves. The TOUGHBOOK can easily withstand rain, dust, cold or heat. The entire Panasonic solution is simple and intuitive to use," says Renó Meinel, foreman at KIBAG.



"What I particularly like about the Panasonic solution is that external partners can connect and share content from their mobile phones, tablets or notebooks very flexibly on the larger display screens in the site office via the wireless interface. For example, a subcontractor can display his plans from his tablet, regardless of the operating system, without cables, adapters or installation," Manuel Weyermann continues.

It was very important for KIBAG to find a technically mature, reliable solution. "We selected Panasonic devices because we have many years of experience with these devices on site. They are very rugged and suitable for everyday site use and will still be available in the same form factor in a few years' time," concludes Mario Sülz.

A video detailing the story can be found here: https://business.panasonic.co.uk/mobile-solutions/case-study/toughbook-g2-standard-case-study-en#youtube_carousel

