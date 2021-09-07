Designed to deliver rugged technology solutions to meet the needs of the UK Government and its Strategic Defence Review.

BRACKNELL, UK. 7th September 2021 – Panasonic TOUGHBOOK and TriCIS today announced a strategic engineering partnership to deliver technology solutions designed to meet the needs of the UK Government and its Strategic Defence Review. The Government has committed to spending £188bn on Defence over the coming four years – an increase of £24bn or 14% – as an investment in its vision for the future role of its armed forces.

Panasonic TOUGHBOOK has a long history of being the rugged mobile computing device of choice for defence and security forces in the UK and around the world. As a UK sovereign company, TriCIS has a track record in designing and modifying computing, networking and peripheral equipment, incorporating UK CFTCS, MIL Standards and NATO TEMPEST standards, to meet military and Her Majesty’s Government’s security requirements.

“The Government has said the armed forces will become more integrated across all domains, joining up people, equipment and information to increase effectiveness,” explained Peter Thomas, Public Sector Manager for Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business Division Europe. “This will mark a shift from mass mobilisation to a new force reacting with information age speed, readiness and relevance to confront the threats of the future. Our strategic engineering partnership with TriCIS will enable us to continue to develop rugged technology solutions in line with the UK Government’s objectives.”

Antony Summerfield, CEO at TriCIS added, “At TriCIS, our mission is to design, engineer and manufacture highly secure systems that support the security, independence and interests of the UK Government and MOD. We are incredibly proud of our innovative collaboration with Panasonic. Working together has allowed us to develop a custom Encryption solution for the new Toughbook that is future-focused and designed to protect the people and infrastructure working hard to defend the ever evolving, digital front line.”

Panasonic TOUGHBOOK and TriCIS will be exhibiting at DSEI 2021 in London from September 14th-17th at the ExCeL London.

Panasonic Press Contact:

The Amber Group

Kiri O’Leary

kiri@ambergroup.net

+44 (0)1183 340224

TriCIS Press Contact:

Ann-marie Warner-Read

Ann-mariewarner-read@tricis.co.uk

+44 (0) 7885408543

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation is a global leader developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B sectors. The company, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018, operates 522 subsidiaries and 69 associated companies worldwide and reported consolidated net sales of Euro 54.02 billion (6,698.8 billion yen) for the year ended March 31, 2021. Committed to pursuing new value through collaborative innovation, the company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world for customers. Learn more about Panasonic: https://www.panasonic.com/global

Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business

Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business is a Business Unit of Panasonic System Communications Company Europe (PSCEU). Headquartered in Wiesbaden (Germany), Mobile Solutions Business helps mobile workers improve productivity with its range of TOUGHBOOK rugged notebooks, business tablets and handhelds. As European market leaders, Panasonic had a 45% revenue share of sales of rugged and durable notebooks and tablets in 2019 (VDC Research, March 2020). Visit: www.toughbook.eu

About TriCIS

TriCIS Ltd. engineer secure integrated solutions to support the security, independence and interests of the UK Government, MOD and NATO allied partners. They are the UK’s leading supplier of certified UK CFTCS, NCSC compliant and NATO approved TEMPEST IT and communication equipment, specialists in the development of end-to-end, government assured Encryption solutions, the only manufacturer worldwide to custom engineer PCoIP technology into Rugged devices certified to government and military standards, and the first company in the UK to offer the unique secure mobility software; District Defend®. For more information about their capabilities and custom engineered solutions visit www.tricis.co.uk