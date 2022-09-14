An ideal body worn mobile computing solution for Situational Awareness applications, communications and drone control during operations.

BRACKNELL, UK. 14th September 2022 – Panasonic today introduced the TOUGHBOOK N1 Tactical, a variant of its rugged Android handheld device, designed for use by the military or public safety officers such as the police. These tactical teams and special operators require the most reliable devices for mission planning, situational awareness (SA) and mission execution. The TOUGHBOOK N1 Tactical, is a next generation device specifically designed for these environments leveraging SA applications such as ATAK.

The TOUGHBOOK N1 Tactical

Ready for operation in the most testing environments, the TOUGHBOOK N1 Tactical is a fully rugged handheld with IP68 rating against dust and water, built to MIL-STD-810G standards to handle extreme temperatures and vibration and meets NIAP[1] common criteria. The 4.7” anti- reflective daylight readable 550 cd/m² display features rain sensing and glove touch modes to assure that the screen can be clearly read and manipulated in any conditions.

8 programmable quick start buttons make launching and switching between applications quick and easy. The device can operate for up to 12 hours with user warm swap functionality. It runs the Android 11 operating system with long-term security updates and can be used with Panasonic COMPASS, Panasonic’s powerful Android deployment, support and control tools. The device is equipped to support all the applications a mobile team needs with Qualcomm Octa Core processor with a 4GB of RAM memory and 64GB of Flash storage.

“We are really pleased to launch this next generation fully rugged tactical device for our Defence and Public Safety customers. Offering long-term supply and support, with a rich ecosystem of accessories, we believe we are the perfect partner for our customers who can’t afford for devices to fail in operation,” said Peter Thomas, Vertical Strategy Manager, Public Sector Europe at Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business.

The TOUGHBOOK N1 Tactical will be available from September 2022. For more information, visit: https://business.panasonic.co.uk/mobile-solutions/products-and-accessories/handhelds/TOUGHBOOK-N1

[1] NIAP certification for Android 11 expected in Q4 2022

Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

Press Contact:

Megan Mackintosh

The Amber Group

megan@ambergroup.net

(+44) 07538813695

About the Panasonic Group

A global leader in developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, industry, communications, and energy sectors worldwide, the Panasonic Group switched to an operating company system on April 1, 2022, with Panasonic Holdings Corporation serving as a holding company and eight companies positioned under its umbrella. Founded in 1918, the Group is committed to enhancing the well-being of people and society and conducts its businesses based on founding principles applied to generate new value and offer sustainable solutions for today’s world. The Group reported consolidated net sales of Euro 56.40 billion (7,388.8 billion yen) for the year ended March 31, 2022. Devoted to improving the well-being of people, the Panasonic Group is united in providing superior products and services to help you Live Your Best.

To learn more about the Panasonic Group, please visit: https://holdings.panasonic/global/

About Panasonic Connect Europe GmbH

Panasonic Connect Europe began operations on October 1st, 2021, creating a new Business-to-Business focused and agile organisation. With more than 400 employees and led by CEO Hiroyuki Nishiuma, the business aims to contribute to the success of its customers with innovative products and integrated systems and services – all designed to deliver its vision to Change Work, Advance Society and Connect to Tomorrow.

Panasonic Connect Europe is headquartered in Wiesbaden and consists of the following business divisions:

The Mobile Solutions Business Division helps mobile workers improve productivity with its range of Toughbook rugged notebooks, business tablets and handhelds.

helps mobile workers improve productivity with its range of Toughbook rugged notebooks, business tablets and handhelds. The Media Entertainment Business Division incorporating Visual System Solutions offers a range of high brightness and reliable projectors as well as high quality displays; and Broadcast & ProAV offers Smart Live Production solutions from an end-to-end portfolio consisting of PTZ and system cameras, camcorders, the Kairos IT/IP platform, switchers and robotic solutions that are widely used for live event capture, sports production, television, and xR studios.

incorporating offers a range of high brightness and reliable projectors as well as high quality displays; and offers Smart Live Production solutions from an end-to-end portfolio consisting of PTZ and system cameras, camcorders, the Kairos IT/IP platform, switchers and robotic solutions that are widely used for live event capture, sports production, television, and xR studios. Business and Industry Solutions delivers tailored technology solutions focused on Retail, Logistics and Manufacturing, using its unique Gemba Process Innovation approach. Its purpose is to increase operational efficiency and enhance customer experience, helping businesses to perform at their best, every day.

delivers tailored technology solutions focused on Retail, Logistics and Manufacturing, using its unique Gemba Process Innovation approach. Its purpose is to increase operational efficiency and enhance customer experience, helping businesses to perform at their best, every day. Panasonic Factory Solutions Europe is helping to make smart factories a reality with its wide range of automated solutions including electronics manufacturing solutions, robot and welding systems and software solutions engineering.

For more information about the Mobile Solutions Business Division, please visit: www.toughbook.eu