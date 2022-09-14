The TOUGHBOOK N1 Flat with barcode scanner is a cost effective solution for last mile delivery drivers, warehouse employees or field service technicians

BRACKNELL, UK. 14th September 2022 – Panasonic today introduced a flat version of its popular TOUGHBOOK N1 rugged Android handheld designed for last mile delivery drivers, warehouse employees or field service technicians. The TOUGHBOOK N1 Flat has an integrated camera-based barcode scanner that can recognise a variety of different barcode types and is one of the thinnest and most lightweight handheld devices in the 4.7" category – making it ideal for mobile workers in the postal and courier services, transportation and logistics. The handheld device can also be easily paired via Bluetooth as part of a dedicated scanning solution, for example, for those using wearable barcode readers in a warehouse.

The TOUGHBOOK N1 Flat

The HD capacitive multi-touch daylight readable display is designed for use by workers in bright sunlight or in the rain and those wearing gloves. The device can also be used with an optional Pen, for more accurate signature recording and recognition capabilities. There is an 8MP rear and 5MP front camera for document capture and webcam use. Communication capabilities are unrivalled in the rugged handheld market with voice and data and roaming WiFi options.

Designed to cope with the challenges of a busy delivery person, the device can operate for up to 12 hours with user warm swap functionality. It runs the Android 11 operating system with long-term security updates and is equipped with Qualcomm Octa Core processor with a 4GB of RAM memory and 64GB of Flash storage.

This fully rugged device is designed for a busy work environment and tested to MIL-STD-810G[1] and has passed a drop height of 2.1m. For those working in cold temperatures, such as frozen and chilled food delivery drivers, the operational temperature range of the device is from -20° to +50°C.

Harness the power of Android in the Enterprise with Panasonic COMPASS

The TOUGHBOOK N1 Flat is Android Enterprise ready and has the support of Panasonic Complete Android Services and Security (COMPASS) - offering everything needed to configure, deploy and manage TOUGHBOOK rugged Android tablets and handhelds securely in the business across the full lifecycle of the solution.

“In the busy world of last mile delivery, couriers and logistics, mobile workers need a device that is intuitive to use and tough enough to stand up to the every day knocks and scrapes of the challenging work environment,” said Dirk Weigelt, European Product Manager at Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business. “The TOUGHBOOK N1 Flat is the ideal rugged device for use in any weather - from navigating to the next drop-off, through to scanning the barcode, capturing a signature or taking photos of safe delivery.”

The TOUGHBOOK N1 Flat will be available from September 2022 and will be priced from €1380/ £1176 plus tax. For more information, visit: https://business.panasonic.co.uk/mobile-solutions/products-and-accessories/handhelds/TOUGHBOOK-N1

[1] Tested by third-party lab

Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

