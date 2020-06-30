Personalised stationery retailer meets market challenges through testing and personalisation

London and Paris, 30 June 2020, Kameleoon today announced that international online stationery retailer Papier is using its personalisation and A/B testing platform to improve the visitor experience, boost revenues and respond quickly to changing market conditions.

Kameleoon logo

Changes made to Papier’s site following initial A/B tests run with Kameleoon have added an additional 6% to annualised revenues in just three months, achieving a Return On Investment (ROI) of over 50 times, while helping the brand to shift its focus as demand for personalised stationery has risen by 300% since the beginning of lockdown.

Set up in London in 2015, Papier prides itself on its design-led philosophy and focus on personalisation. Operating in the UK, US, and Australia, it offers greetings cards, notebooks, photo books, wall art and wedding stationery designed to inspire people to connect with each other more often and in more meaningful ways.

With big growth and profitability targets, Papier saw the potential of testing and experimentation to help it achieve its goals. It selected Kameleoon as the technology to underpin its A/B testing programme in March 2020 due to its depth of features, performance, comprehensive functionality, ease of use, industry recommendations and promise of rapid ROI. Kameleoon’s advanced personalisation module also provides Papier with the potential to implement future personalised digital experiences.

“At Papier, our aim is to help people connect with each other in a more thoughtful way than through digital means such as WhatsApp or email,” said Allison Devine, Performance Marketing Director, Papier. “The pandemic has made this even more important, meaning we have redoubled our focus on delivering the best possible experience for our growing number of visitors. Working with Kameleoon has allowed us to quickly kick off our A/B testing programme, without a long learning curve, to help achieve this. Our experiments have already helped us generate substantial incremental revenue and contribute towards reaching our business targets.”

Following the success of its initial experiments, two of which boosted order transactions and increased revenue, Papier is looking to expand the testing it does. This will include running painted door experiments that help make business decisions on products, as well as carrying out segment-based experiments on specific visitor groups.

“We have very different audiences for different products and we want to ensure that everyone receives the right experience, so we’re expanding our testing to deliver a personalised journey to all visitors,” added Nikita Kursov, Conversion Optimisation Manager, Papier. “Working with Kameleoon is seamless – not only does its technology have the flexibility to meet our changing needs, but the team understands our aims and responds quickly to support us.”

Kameleoon is an AI-driven personalisation and A/B testing platform for digital product owners and marketers who want to increase conversions and drive exponential online revenue growth. With features including A/B testing, user segmentation, behaviour tracking and real-time data, Kameleoon helps businesses to increase online conversions and maximise revenue.

“Current market conditions add to the pressures on every retailer – to succeed they must deliver a relevant, personalised experience that meets the needs of every customer,” said Martin Harrison, Managing Director, UK and Northern Europe, Kameleoon. “Having already achieved a ROI of over 50 times, Papier’s success shows how embracing experimentation with Kameleoon enables e-commerce businesses to react quickly, improve the experience and, most importantly, increase sales and revenues.”

About Kameleoon

Kameleoon enables brands to create truly individual digital experiences, personalising the customer journey to maximise engagement and ensure brands reach and exceed their marketing goals.

Its personalisation platform measures visitors’ purchasing intention in real-time and adapts messages, content, navigation and offers on all channels. With features including A/B testing, manual user segmentation, AI predictive targeting, customer behaviour tracking and real-time data, Kameleoon delivers an improved experience for each and every visitor.

Over 450 major companies rely on Kameleoon, making it the top SaaS platform for AI-driven personalisation in Europe. These include leaders in ecommerce and retail (Lidl, Cdiscount, Rakuten, Papier), media (Mumsnet, L’Equipe, Axel Springer), travel (OUI.sncf, Campanile, Accor), automotive (Toyota, Renault, Kia) and financial services (Axa, AG2R, Credit Agricole). Kameleoon is achieving annual three figure growth in both customers and revenues.

