Yanfeng Automotive Interiors

Yanfeng and SemsoTec partner to enhance in-vehicle HMI

Neuss/Munich, Germany – 26 March 2020. Yanfeng, a leading global automotive supplier, and SemsoTec, an expert in displays and control units, have announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding for collaboration in display and sensor technologies, components and products for automotive applications.

The partnership strives to create a unique in-vehicle user experience by accelerating seamless Human Machine Interface (HMI) integration into all surfaces of future vehicle interiors. It extends to development, production and commercialization of automotive components.

“SemsoTec and Yanfeng are a perfect fit. Together we can offer innovative and integrated solutions tailored to our customers’ needs in the automotive industry," said Han Hendriks, Chief Technology Officer at Yanfeng Technology. “By combining our expertise, we can accelerate design and development activities, providing advantages for our customers along the entire value chain."

“With Yanfeng we can expand our activities in the automotive industry and focus on bringing next-generation HMI into vehicles for all customers and markets,” said Jochen Semmelbauer, CEO and founder of SemsoTec.

About Yanfeng:

Yanfeng is a leading global automotive supplier, focusing on interior, exterior, seating, cockpit electronics and passive safety, and is exploring new business actively. Yanfeng has more than 240 branches and approximately 68,000 employees worldwide. The technical team of 7,000 experts is in 13 R&D centers and other regional offices, with complete capabilities including engineering & software development, styling, and test validation. Focusing on Smart Cabin and lightweight technology, Yanfeng supports automakers to explore future mobile spaces and provide leading cabin solutions. For more information, please visit www.yfai.com or www.yanfeng.com.

About SemsoTec:

The SemsoTec Group with its headquarters in Munich offers Human Machine Interface solutions, cutting-edge display and touch technology as well as efficient development of control units and the integration of customized software, electronics and mechanics. The SemsoTec Group offers a complete chain of value added activities for infotainment displays and control units from prototyping to series production. Furthermore, an additional area of competence is the realization of Interior and Carrossery concepts. Our activities are focused on innovative technologies which are used to provide inspiring market-driven solutions according to the wishes of our customers. For more information, please visit www.semsotec.de.