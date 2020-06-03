Ex-Vannin MD creates bold new service for chambers with leading barristers in shipping, international trade and international arbitration.

LONDON – Paul Martenstyn, a Managing Director at legal finance firm Vannin Capital, will be joining 36 Stone from 1 July 2020 as its Director of Clerking as part of a legal management consultancy engagement between the 36 Group and Overture London. Martenstyn, who boasts over twenty years’ experience at the Bar with leading commercial set Fountain Court, will take on the role of Director of Clerking at 36 Stone, while retaining a role as Chief Commercial Officer at Overture London, an advisory firm with an impeccable track record in supporting growth and new launches in the legal market, and for working with private practices and chambers, often insourcing senior individuals and teams to deliver strategic change programmes.

Paul Martenstyn

Paul’s first project with Overture London will be to fulfil the role of Director of Clerking at 36 Stone, a revolutionary approach for the Bar, bringing to 36 Stone not only Paul’s experience but also Overture London’s portfolio of legal management consultancy services. Paul comments: “It is with great sadness I leave Vannin Capital after a wonderful 20 months as a Managing Director. The skills I have learned in the investment world will not be lost, but I also now get to fully commit to a new project at the Bar. I am really excited to be leading the 36 Stone charge, I was encouraged by their ambition and I know my track record will provide them with commercial value in the months ahead. The fact they have embraced this new unique vehicle to get me back to the Bar was encouraging to say the least, and I cannot wait to get started with Members and existing clerks.”

Formerly Stone Chambers, 36 Stone is a leading set of commercial barristers, specialising in shipping, international trade and international arbitration. The Team is based in both London and Singapore and offers an outstanding advocacy and advisory service in commercial courts and tribunals, also boasting a number of highly-regarded arbitrators. The Team joined the 36 Group in June 2018. 36 Stone has long been recognised as the go-to for shipping and commodities set but the wider 36 Group, the largest of its kind in the UK, is increasingly sought out for commercial litigation and arbitration, insurance, construction, engineering, employment and civil fraud work.

Charles Debattista, Head of 36 Stone, comments: “36 Stone is extremely excited by the opportunities that Paul and Overture bring to the Team. High-end quality of advocacy, advisory and arbitration services requires senior and equally prestigious management in clerking and strategy functions. Paul and Overture will bring that to the Team for the benefit of our clientele in this country and abroad. We are also proud to be in the vanguard of what I for the Bar a completely innovative and forward-looking method of delivering critical practice management and business strategy services. We look forward to Paul joining us in July and to working with Overture London.”

Paul leaves Vannin Capital after nearly two years helping to build the firm’s London litigation funding reputation but will continue to work with the firm via Overture London on deal generation and funding opportunities, particularly in the new law space. Founded by Jamie White and Oliver Scott in 2015, and chaired by Matthew Jones, ex-CEO at Dentons, Overture London has worked with some of the leading players in global law, plus over half of the top fifty firms in the UK, developing leading business strategies. It is also renowned for its role in supporting new law firm launches. Paul has collaborated with White and Scott for over a decade in his various roles and is looking forward to applying revolutionary new commercial tactics for the Bar AND the wider world of legal services.

Paul continues: “This role is a dream come true for me. I have worked closely with the two founders since 2009, and the fact we get to work on game changing investments together is certainly exciting to say the least. I can’t wait for the future, and I am certainly going to be busy with both roles!”

PAUL MARTENSTYN // Paul is currently a Managing Director at Vannin Capital. He joined from magic circle barristers' chambers Fountain Court, where he had been a clerk since 2008 and the Deputy Senior Clerk since 2011. During his time at Fountain Court, Paul was at the forefront of developing Chambers’ domestic and international client relationships with the world’s most prestigious litigators and arbitrators. His ten-year career there also saw him implement one of the most innovative business and marketing strategies at the London Bar. In 200,7 Paul was the first barristers' clerk to be awarded a professional qualification by the Chartered Institute of Marketing. Paul's client service skills, innovative approach and professionalism have been recognised as market leading since 2008 by Chambers and the leading legal directories which have noted that Paul 'stands apart in terms of his focus on developing relationships with law firms' and formed part of the 'best clerking double act in the city'

36 STONE // 36 Stone, part of the 36 Group, combines formidable strengths in Shipping Law, International Trade and International Arbitration, with other teams in the 36 Group specializing in Family, Public & Human Rights, and Crime, with state-of-the-art facilities and a friendly, solution-driven approach to client service. Consistently ranked as a “leading set” of barristers’ chambers in Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners, Members are committed to the provision of practical and effective legal advice responsive to the needs of our diverse client base. With over 150 barristers, mediators and arbitrators, as well as operations in Cyprus, Singapore and Hong Kong, the 36 Group is a truly international multispecialist set.

OVERTURE LONDON // Founded by Jamie White and Oliver Scott in 2015, and chaired by Matthew Jones, ex-Managing Partner at Dentons, Overture London has made a name for itself as the world’s leading consulting firms to law. Run and managed by successful law firm leaders and general counsel, it delivers strategy, leadership, brand and business transformation projects for every level of private practice, from world’s most successful firms and the new wave of niche practices that are revolutionising the market.