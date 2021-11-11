Clear Junction announces new partnership with PayOp

The partnership helps PayOp enhance its merchant offering through the provision of additional payment methods

November 11th 2021 - Clear Junction (London, UK) has today announced it is working with PayOp to facilitate access to additional payment methods across the UK and EU. The partnership will enable PayOp to improve its merchant offering and expand its client base.

PayOp is a new-generation payment gateway that provides businesses around the globe with more than 450 payment schemes to collect payments. It also offers access to acquiring services (international and local cards), direct debits, eWallets, mobile top-up, cash collection and prepaid cards.

The new partnership helps PayOp enhance its merchant offering through the provision of additional customer benefits, specifically access to a range of UK and European payment methods. This in turn will help expand PayOp’s client base within SME e-commerce and other sectors that are typically underserved.

“Partnership with Clear Junction will enhance our bank transfer infrastructure, making it more affordable to pay-in and pay-out funds,” says Denys Myloserdov, Chief Executive Officer of PayOp. “Such a collaboration leverages payment collections and settlements to clients, thereby improving international and domestic money processing.”

“Clear Junction is excited to add PayOp to the network of global financial institutions we provide payments solutions to,” says Dima Kats, Chief Executive of Clear Junction. “By utilising our services, PayOp will join hundreds of other FIs using Clear Junction to maintain their competitive edge, not least because of the time-efficient and cost-effective local European and UK payment methods they can offer their customers. We look forward to developing the partnership with PayOp in the future.”

About Clear Junction:

Clear Junction is a global payments solutions provider that connects financial businesses to a regulated payments infrastructure to help them overcome the barriers and challenges relating to banking and payments. The team has developed proprietary technology that facilitates access to correspondent accounts, virtual IBANs and payment networks in the UK, Europe and beyond.

The company is headquartered in London, UK, with offices across Europe. Clear Junction Limited is licensed and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA registration: 900864). For more information visit: www.clearjunction.com.

