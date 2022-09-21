LONDON – 21 SEPTEMBER, 2022 – Paysend, the UK-based FinTech with over 7 million customers, today announces that it has reached over 30 thousand reviews on Trustpilot, the Danish consumer review website that provides reviews for businesses worldwide.

With features such as low fixed fees, upfront exchange rates, faster transfer speeds, and the ability to make instant, digital end-to-end international payments, Paysend has maintained its 4.5 Excellent rating on Trustpilot.

Dmitry Palchikov, Head of Consumer Business Unit at Paysend, said: “This milestone demonstrates the confidence and assurance that our customers have in the Paysend platform when sending money across borders to connect with, and support, friends, family and loved ones all over the globe. With a global payments network of over 170 countries, we have received excellent reviews from customers who experience more affordable rates and quicker processing speeds when sending important remittances. Through Paysend’s easy-to-use app, automated phone number, and text ID verification, users benefit from a quick and simple onboarding process, allowing them to make transfers through the Paysend platform within minutes.”

