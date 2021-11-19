Paysend joins elite list as a winner of Deloitte’s UK Technology Fast 50

Paysend also ranks as third fastest growing FinTech in the UK

LONDON – 19 NOVEMBER 2021 – Paysend, the card-to-card pioneer and international payments platform, has been announced a winner of Deloitte’s UK Technology Fast 50, placing third in the ranking thanks to 14,498 per cent growth. Paysend is also the third fastest growing FinTech company in the UK by revenue.

Now in its twenty-fourth year, Deloitte’s UK Technology Fast 50 is one of the UK’s foremost technology award programmes. Celebrating innovation and entrepreneurship, the ranking recognises the country’s fastest growing companies based on revenue growth over the past four years. Previous winners include Revolut, Transferwise and GoCardless.

Ronnie Millar, CEO at Paysend, said: “FinTech companies again dominated Deloitte’s UK Technology Fast 50, highlighting the accelerated rate of digital change that is happening in the payments space. We’re extremely proud to be a significant part of that story as we connect millions of ordinary people and businesses to increase financial inclusion worldwide.

“This is a proud moment for Paysend, coming so soon off the back of reaching the major milestone of five million customers in under five years, making us one of the world’s fastest growing FinTechs by customer base. I’d like to thank Duncan and the team at Deloitte for their recognition of the hard work and determination of the Paysend team, who put customers at the centre of everything they do.”

Duncan Down, lead partner for the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 programme, said: “The extraordinary growth of this year’s Fast 50 represents the remarkable tenacity of the UK’s technology industry. Deloitte’s 2021 Fast 50 awards are a clear demonstration of the wealth of talent, creativity, and entrepreneurship in the UK’s technology industry today.

“The 50 fastest growing UK technology companies, as ranked by Deloitte, generated around £2.92bn in total annual revenues in the year 2020/21 and employed more than 19,320 people. The Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 recorded an average three-year growth rate of 3,337 per cent.”

ABOUT PAYSEND

Paysend is a next generation integrated global payment ecosystem, enabling consumers and businesses to pay and send money online anywhere, anyhow and in any currency. Paysend is UK-based and has global reach having been created in April 2017 with the clear mission to change how money is moved around the world. Paysend currently supports a cross-network operability globally across Mastercard, Visa, China UnionPay and local ACH and payment schemes, providing over 40 payment methods for online SMEs.

Paysend can send money to 135 countries worldwide and has attracted more than five million consumers to its platform. As a global end-to-end payment platform, Paysend has its own global network of banks and international and local payment systems and has partnerships with the major international card networks Visa, Mastercard and China Union Pay as a principal member and certified processor.

For further information visit https://paysend.com.

ABOUT DELOITTE

In this press release references to “Deloitte” are references to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”) a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of DTTL and its member firms.

Deloitte LLP is a subsidiary of Deloitte NSE LLP, which is a member firm of DTTL, and is among the UK's leading professional services firms.

The information contained in this press release is correct at the time of going to press. For more information, please visit www.deloitte.co.uk.

ABOUT THE DELOITTE UK TECHNOLOGY FAST 50

The Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 is one of the UK’s foremost technology award programmes. Now in its 24th year, it is a ranking of the country’s 50 fastest-growing technology companies, based on revenue growth over the last four years. The UK Fast 50 awards are all about growth driven by leading intellectual property and are a celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship. Previous winners have come from across the UK, are both large and small, and included some of the most dynamic players in all areas of technology, from IoT to biotech, digital media technology to life sciences, fintech to software and clean energy to telecommunications.

For more information visit www.fast50.co.uk.

