LONDON – 05 SEPTEMBER 2022 – Paysend, the UK-based fintech, today announces the appointment of Wilhelm Rohde, as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 01 September, 2022.

Mr. Rohde joins Paysend from Swisscard AECS GmbH - a joint venture between American Express / Credit Suisse Joint Venture - where he held the role of CFO and was a member of the Executive Board. A highly experienced senior finance executive, Mr. Rohde spent over a decade at American Express in international business development and finance leadership roles. Prior to this, he held consulting roles at Deloitte and Cap Gemini.

Wilhelm Rohde

He holds a diploma in Business Administration and received his MBA from INSEAD.

The news comes off the back of recent company announcements, including the launch of a new Paysend Business product that aims to accelerate the financial growth of small and medium-sized enterprises by providing them with the end-to-end payments platform. Additionally, Paysend has announced landmark partnerships with Deel and Currencycloud that complement Paysend’s frictionless and borderless payments ecosystem where businesses can disperse funds instantly, anytime and anywhere. Since the start of 2022 Paysend has added 50 new receiving countries to its global payments network meaning that Paysend customers can now send money to over 170 countries worldwide, and will reach the milestone of 8 million customers globally later this year.

Abdul Abdulkerimov, Chairman at Paysend, said: “We’re hugely excited to have Wilhelm join Paysend as Group CFO. His experience in helping payments companies to scale and navigate hyper-growth journeys will be invaluable to us as operational and financial growth remain important catalysts for the next stage of our growth story.”

Wilhelm Rohde, Group CFO at Paysend, said: “I am excited to join Paysend, a global leader in the payments space that has and will change how money is moved around the world.”

Paysend is a next generation integrated global payment ecosystem, enabling consumers and businesses to pay and send money online anywhere, anyhow and in any currency. Paysend is UK-based and has global reach having been created in April 2017 with the clear mission to change how money is moved around the world. Paysend currently supports cross-network operability globally across Mastercard, Visa, China UnionPay and local ACH and payment schemes, providing over 40 payment methods for online SMEs.

Paysend can send money to over 170 countries worldwide and has attracted more than seven million consumers to its platform. As a global end-to-end payment platform, Paysend has its own global network of banks and international and local payment systems and has partnerships with the major international card networks Visa, Mastercard and China Union Pay as a principal member and certified processor.

