LONDON – 22 SEPTEMBER 2022 – Paysend, the UK-based fintech with over 7 million customers, today announces the ability for users to carry out remittances to 175 countries. With features such as low fixed fees on money transfers, competitive exchange rates, and the ability to receive instant international payments, Paysend is changing how communities around the world manage their money internationally.

As more and more people around the world require fast, cheap and reliable services to help them send funds, Paysend continues to expand the reach of its network and the number of countries that its customers can send money to, in order to help them to stay connected and transfer money to their friends, family, and loved ones.

Alex Bessonov, Group Head of Network Development and Strategic Partnerships at Paysend, said: “This is a great milestone as Paysend continues to give users the capability to connect across borders instantly, securely, and affordably, with the option to make payments in local currency in over 119 currencies, with 175 total payout countries. Millions around the globe will now have the freedom and flexibility to manage their finances through Paysend’s easy-to-use app, automated phone number, and text ID verification, benefiting from a quick and simple onboarding process. Our mission is to continue to increase connectivity across regions and improve the payments landscape for all.”

ABOUT PAYSEND

Paysend is a next generation integrated global payment ecosystem, enabling consumers and businesses to pay and send money online anywhere, anyhow and in any currency. Paysend is UK-based and has global reach having been created in April 2017 with the clear mission to change how money is moved around the world. Paysend currently supports cross-network operability globally across Mastercard, Visa, China UnionPay and local ACH and payment schemes, providing over 40 payment methods for online SMEs.

Paysend can send money to over 170 countries worldwide and has attracted more than seven million consumers to its platform. As a global end-to-end payment platform, Paysend has its own global network of banks and international and local payment systems and has partnerships with the major international card networks Visa, Mastercard and China Union Pay as a principal member and certified processor.

For further information visit https://paysend.com.

