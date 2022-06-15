LONDON – 15 June, 2022 – Paysend, the UK-based fintech with over 7 million customers, today announces the launch of Paysend Business, a new product that aims to accelerate the financial growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by providing them with the end-to-end payments platform and tools they need to take control of their financial health and to succeed.

Through its new business offering Paysend plans to lead the way in the world of digital payments, creating more opportunities for SMEs around the globe to grow their customer base and diversify their supply chain by allowing them to send, hold and receive digital payments via several different payment gateways and in multiple currencies.

Paysend Business allows SMEs to accept payments online from all major debit and credit cards (Visa and Mastercard) in over 38 currencies globally, including payment gateways Apple Pay and Google Pay, and in over 190 countries at any time. The SMEs can grow, scale globally and be more cost-effective by having the acquisition and settlement of funds from their customers along with the payments platform in a single solution.

In bringing together the ability to receive funds globally, next day settlement, multi-currency accounts, payouts to cards and instant payments onto one SME platform Paysend Business has removed the key complexities and difficulties of payments for the SME market.

Paysend Business provides all this with a simple low cost fee structure and a personal account manager to resolve any issues in real time.

SMEs will also be able to create a seamless checkout experience for their customers through plugin integrations with e-commerce platforms such as Woocommerce.

Ashley Mallett, Head of Business at Paysend, said: “Businesses are looking for more efficient and secure ways of processing payments and managing their wider financial needs. We are addressing this gap by providing a one-stop-shop online financial ecosystem that can offer SMEs fully integrated, affordable and time efficient financial services.

“With the benefit of faster settlement speeds, quicker transfers and clear pricing through Paysend’s new business offering, SMEs can become more confident, nimble and efficient in their operations, allowing them to focus on serving their customer needs and developing their offerings instead of operational headaches.”

More information can be found on the Paysend website.

ABOUT PAYSEND

Paysend is a next generation integrated global payment ecosystem, enabling consumers and businesses to pay and send money online anywhere, anyhow and in any currency. Paysend is UK-based and has global reach having been created in April 2017 with the clear mission to change how money is moved around the world. Paysend currently supports cross-network operability globally across Mastercard, Visa, China UnionPay and local ACH and payment schemes, providing over 40 payment methods for online SMEs.

Paysend can send money to over 150 countries worldwide and has attracted more than seven million consumers to its platform. As a global end-to-end payment platform, Paysend has its own global network of banks and international and local payment systems and has partnerships with the major international card networks Visa, Mastercard and China Union Pay as a principal member and certified processor.

For further information visit https://paysend.com.

