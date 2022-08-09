LONDON – 09 AUGUST, 2022 – Paysend, the UK-based fintech with over 7 million customers, today announces that 50 new receiving countries have been introduced to its global payments network since the start of 2022. These additional payments corridors mean that Paysend customers can now send money to over 170 countries worldwide.

Notable additional countries supported by Paysend include: Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Bahrain, Barbados, Belarus, Bermuda, Botswana, Brunei, the Cayman Islands, Chad, Comoros, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Cook Islands, the Cote D’Ivoire, Croatia, East Timor, Ecuador, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Federated States of Micronesia, the Gambia, Grenada, Guam, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kiribati, Lebanon, Lesotho, Liberia, Liechtenstein, Macao, Macedonia, the Maldives, Montenegro, Nigeria, Oman, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Puerto Rico, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, the Solomon Islands, Somalia, Taiwan Province, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, Venezuela and Zimbabwe.

Alexander Bessonov, Group Head of Network Development and Strategic Partnerships at Paysend, said: “As more and more people around the world require services to help them send funds, we continue to expand the reach of our network and the number of countries that our customers can send money to, in order to help them to stay connected and transfer money to their friends, family and loved ones. By adding an additional 76 receiving countries this year, Paysend is helping people across the globe experience more affordable rates for transferring money and experience far quicker processing times for payments through an easy-to-use and secure platform.”

Paysend is a next generation integrated global payment ecosystem, enabling consumers and businesses to pay and send money online anywhere, anyhow and in any currency. Paysend is UK-based and has global reach having been created in April 2017 with the clear mission to change how money is moved around the world. Paysend currently supports cross-network operability globally across Mastercard, Visa, China UnionPay and local ACH and payment schemes, providing over 40 payment methods for online SMEs.

Paysend can send money to over 170 countries worldwide and has attracted more than seven million consumers to its platform. As a global end-to-end payment platform, Paysend has its own global network of banks and international and local payment systems and has partnerships with the major international card networks Visa, Mastercard and China Union Pay as a principal member and certified processor.

