LONDON – 28 JULY, 2022 – Paysend, the UK-based FinTech with over 7 million customers, today announces a partnership with Damane Cash, a payments institution and subsidiary of Bank of Africa, to enable money transfers to Morocco.

With features such as low fixed fees, upfront exchange rates, faster transfer speeds and the ability to make instant, digital end-to-end international payments, this partnership will enable Paysend to transform how communities in Morocco manage money online globally.

Alex Bessonov, Group Head of Network Development and Strategic Partnerships at Paysend, said: “This partnership between Damane Cash and Paysend will encourage users all over the globe to connect across borders and send money to support loved ones in Morocco. They will experience more affordable rates and quicker processing speeds when sending important remittances. Through Paysend’s easy-to-use app, automated phone number and text ID verification, users can benefit from a quick and simple onboarding process, allowing them to make transfers through the Paysend platform immediately.”

To start sending money to Morocco, download the Paysend app from the App Store or Google Play, or visit www.paysend.com to find out more.

ABOUT PAYSEND

Paysend is a next generation integrated global payment ecosystem, enabling consumers and businesses to pay and send money online anywhere, anyhow and in any currency. Paysend is UK-based and has global reach having been created in April 2017 with the clear mission to change how money is moved around the world. Paysend currently supports cross-network operability globally across Mastercard, Visa, China UnionPay and local ACH and payment schemes, providing over 40 payment methods for online SMEs.

Paysend can send money to over 150 countries worldwide and has attracted more than seven million consumers to its platform. As a global end-to-end payment platform, Paysend has its own global network of banks and international and local payment systems and has partnerships with the major international card networks Visa, Mastercard and China Union Pay as a principal member and certified processor.

For further information visit https://paysend.com.

ABOUT DAMANE CASH

Damane Cash is the payment institution of Bank of Africa, one of the main Pan African financial groups, established in 32 countries.

Since 2007, Damane Cash has been operating as a company specialized in money transfer that offers financial cash services through more than 800 branches in the Kingdom of Morocco. Today, Damane Cash invests heavily in new technologies and thus becoming the technological hub of Bank Of Africa group for digital transfer services.

To learn more: https://damanecash.ma.

