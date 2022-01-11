NEW YORK – 11 JANUARY 2022 – Paysend, the card-to-card pioneer and international payments platform, today announces the appointment of Jairo Riveros, as managing director of the United States and Latin America, effective 01 January, 2022.

Paysend has had an active presence in the United States since September 2020 and helps American residents securely send funds to over 100 countries in close to real-time - without visiting a physical bank location.

Jairo Riveros

Mr. Riveros will be responsible for defining and implementing the regional business strategy across the U.S. and LatAm, as well as building a world-class Fintech team, and securing additional regulatory approvals, licences and partnership deals across the Americas.

Mr. Riveros is currently Head of the Office of Strategy Management at Paysend. A highly experienced payments industry professional, Mr. Riveros was the Head of Market Models and Business Strategies for MasterCard Worldwide and its advisory unit, MasterCard Advisors. He has also served financial services clients through a C-suite consulting firm, Artemis Worldwide and as a Director in Monitor, Deloitte’s Financial Services Strategy practice. Previously Mr. Riveros was the Head of Strategy for AIMCo and he led the Strategic Planning team for TIAA.

The news follows the company’s recent announcement of its growth to 5 million customers globally in under five years - with one and a half million customers joining in the last six months alone - and that it has raised an additional $125 million Series B investment round in May 2021. In November the company also announced that it has been ranked the third fastest growing technology company in the UK by Deloitte, thanks to 14,498 per cent growth.

Ronnie Millar, CEO at Paysend, said: “We’re hugely excited to have Jairo move into this role leading our Americas and Latin America business. The Americas is a highly important and strategic region for Paysend and Jairo’s proven track record in building networks and relationships in North and South America will be invaluable as we look to grow our footprint in these crucial markets. He is a highly respected and well-liked member of our executive team and he’ll thrive in this new role. I’d also like to thank Matt Montes, our General Manager of US Business at Paysend, for his dedication and commitment, and particularly his role in helping to launch Paysend in the US.”

Jairo Riveros, Managing Director of US and LatAm at Paysend, said: “I’m thrilled to be starting this new role in a major growth region for Paysend. The US is home to the largest global transfer market in the world and the opportunities in Latin America are undeniable. Paysend is a company with a strong track record of success as well as a state-of-the-art payments technology platform and I look forward to helping the company grow its network and customer base in the coming months.”

ABOUT PAYSEND

Paysend is a next generation integrated global payment ecosystem, enabling consumers and businesses to pay and send money online anywhere, anyhow and in any currency. Paysend is UK-based and has global reach having been created in April 2017 with the clear mission to change how money is moved around the world. Paysend currently supports a cross-network operability globally across Mastercard, Visa, China UnionPay and local ACH and payment schemes, providing over 40 payment methods for online SMEs.

Paysend can send money to 135 countries worldwide and has attracted more than five million consumers to its platform. As a global end-to-end payment platform, Paysend has its own global network of banks and international and local payment systems and has partnerships with the major international card networks Visa, Mastercard and China Union Pay as a principal member and certified processor.

For further information visit https://paysend.com.

