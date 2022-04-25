The Combination of Peak Technologies’ M-Netics software suite and Keephub’s SaaS platform provides retailers with the tools they need to empower employees and improve customer service

CHIPPENHAM, WILTSHIRE – UK (25 April 2022) – Peak Technologies, the market-leading provider of digital supply chain, mobile workforce and retail solutions featuring the M-Netics software suite, has announced a new partnership with Keephub, the SaaS-based communication platform that offers leading retailers and other companies with mobile workers a one-stop-shop solution for increasing engagement and a more efficient and qualitative work process.

Peak Technologies logo

Peak Technologies’ M-Netics retail software is a complete suite of retail applications designed for use from the warehouse (M-Netics eTrack), to the store (M-Netics Retail) and to the point of final delivery (M-Netics ePOD). The M-Netics eTrack solution facilitates the tracking of items through a logistics operation, providing a track scan audit trail, validated containerisation and de-containerisation, marshalling, vehicle loading and dispatch. The M-Netics retail solution for instore operations is used by staff to provide improved customer service, real-time stock visibility and multi-channel fulfilment. The M-Netics ePOD solution streamlines, automates and manages every aspect of a customer’s delivery operation.

“The Peak Technologies M-Netics retail suite is a complete end-to-end mobility solution for enterprise retail organisations delivering increased visibility and productivity from the stock room to the retail floor and beyond,” says René Schrama, UK Managing Director for Peak Technologies. “Through our partnership with Keephub, we are now able to extend our value add to the mobile worker in a retail setting by also offering additional capabilities to improve employee engagement, internal communication and task management,” added Schrama.

Keephub is a SaaS-based communication platform for non-desk employees offering leading companies a modern one-stop-shop solution for increasing engagement and a more efficient and qualitative work process. The technology provides a frictionless user experience on the mobile device of the non-desk employee and managers.

“We are extremely excited about our new partnership with Peak Technologies because our solutions are both designed at their core to help achieve operational excellence for a mobile workforce. Peak’s competence is mobilising business processes across the enterprise retail spectrum while Keephub is focussed on empowering, engaging, and connecting the mobile worker to drive efficiency and improve customer service,” says Bernard Schreiner, Commercial Director, Keephub. “Our solutions are very complementary and allow a retailer to meet evolving customer needs with Peak’s M-Netics software suite while also keeping employees motivated and connected with Keephub’s software all resulting in giving employees everything they need to perform better,” added Schreiner.

Peak Technologies will be presenting its M-Netics Retail software solutions at the Retail Technology Show 2022 on Stand 6C60 on 26-27 April @ Olympia, London. Peak Technologies will also be showcasing its new partnership with Keephub and other retail technology partnerships at their stand:

https://www.retailtechnologyshow.com/exhibitors/peak-technologies

*********

About Peak Technologies

Peak Technologies provides end-to-end, digitally connected technology solutions for retail, supply chain, mobile workforces & retail solutions for performance-driven organisations focused on improvements in operational efficiencies and a focus on delivering an exceptional customer experience. Peak Technologies serves as a trusted business partner for some of the world’s largest companies, while also supporting local and regional customers with an extensive coverage footprint throughout North America and Europe.

Visit www.peaktech.co.uk to find out more.

About Keephub

Keephub is the communication platform for non-desk employees. The SaaS solution offers leading companies a modern one-stop-shop solution for increasing engagement and a more efficient and qualitative work process. The technology provides a frictionless user experience on the phones of the non-desk employee and their managers. From Keephub HQ in Sassenheim, Keephub serves customers like Hunkemoller, Dekamarkt, Swiss Sense, van Haren and Dirk. It is Keephub's mission to let the employee make the difference.