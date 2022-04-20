London Olympia, 20 April 2022: Peak Technologies has partnered with OLR Retail to accelerate integration of its M-Netics Retail software solution with Oracle Retail and offer a robust, off the shelf, future-proofed mobile solution.

The new partnership with OLR Retail quickly adds the functionality of M-Netics Retail into a customer’s Oracle retail solution to seamlessly connect to the cloud and fine tune the retail supply chain for an outstanding economic impact.

Peak Technologies logo

OLR Retail harnesses the elements of Software as a Service (SaaS) to optimise any retail technology stack for scalable success. OLR Retail is a trusted long-standing partner of Oracle Retail and CX Commerce delivering integration, upgrades and support for top global retailers to drive operational efficiency and maximise ROI. The OLR Retail accelerator framework plays a critical role in this partnership because it rapidly connects M-Netics to Oracle Retail products and works for both on-premise and SaaS solutions.

The M-Netics Retail solution helps organisations deliver a better end-to-end mobile solution for inventory management, stock movement, and Click+Collect services. The partnership with OLR Retail will allow M-Netics Retail to integrate with Oracle Cloud applications. The significant cost savings and business benefits this will bring to global retailers include:

An 80% quicker go live time from off the shelf integration with Oracle Retail.

Cost savings created by a riskless integration and a seamless process.

End-to-end automation and seamless connection to the Oracle Cloud.

Raise productivity and reduce stock mis-management wastage down by at least 30%.

Expansion of E-Commerce Click & Collect capacity by at least 30%.

Increase profitability and efficiency for in store operations by eliminating paper and manual labour errors.

“This partnership brings a step change for retailers,” says Stephen Godman, Sales Director, EMEA, OLR Retail. “The ease and speed of integration of M-Netic’s functionality with Oracle Retail will empower retail organisations with the latest intelligence on products and pricing, clicks and collections with complete visibility over stock, whether the goods are in the warehouse, in transit or on display.”

“In the age of the cloud, Peak Technologies are delighted to partner with OLR Retail,” says René Schrama, UK Managing Director for Peak Technologies. “Working together, we are taking the lead in accelerating the end-to-end automation of the retail supply chain for improved flow of intelligence to every worker on the shop floor, the warehouse, and the back office.”

*********

Peak Technologies’ will be presenting its M-Netics Retail software solution, specifically its Click & Collect and Stock Management capabilities, at the Retail Technology Show 2022 at Stand 6C60 on 26-27 April @ Olympia, London. Peak Technologies will also be showcasing the latest retail technology advancements with five key technology partners at their stand: https://www.retailtechnologyshow.com/exhibitors/peak-technologies. In summary:

OLR Retail – will be showcasing its accelerators that improve the effectiveness of the SaaS platform for Oracle Retail. Zebra Technologies – an innovator at the front line of business with solutions that deliver a performance edge, will be showcasing SmartLens. ELO – a leading global provider of android-powered interactive devices, will be showcasing touchscreen monitors and digital signage. Extreme Networks – a leader in cloud-driven networking solutions will be showcasing Wi-Fi 6e. Keephub – a one-stop employee communication and engagement platform for every sector, will be showcasing its apps that enable businesses to better manage their workforce and ongoing tasks with communications.

About Peak Technologies

Peak Technologies provides end-to-end, digitally connected technology solutions for retail, supply chain, mobile workforces & retail solutions for performance-driven organisations focused on improvements in operational efficiencies, and a focus on delivering an exceptional customer experience. Peak Technologies serves as a trusted business partner for some of the world’s largest companies while also supporting local and regional customers with an extensive coverage footprint throughout North America and Europe.

Visit www.peaktech.co.uk to find out more.

About OLR Retail

OLR ignites the Oracle Retail omnichannel engine, embracing digital to build better business solutions and unlock the power of SaaS for scalable success. OLR is a long-term partner of Oracle Retail and CX Commerce, delivering end-to-end omnichannel integrations, upgrades, and support to the top global retailers.

Visit www.olrretail.com to find out more.

Media Contact

Hannah Whitrow

Hannah@mar-com.net

M: +44 7760 806 070