15 June 2020, Manchester, UK – Peak, the pioneer of the AI System, has been named a Cool Vendor by Gartner in the Cool Vendors in AI for Retail report. The report recognizes interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services.

The new report states that “retail digital transformation requires continuous adaptation. Retailers succeed by leveraging AI technologies to understand customers, creating new customer experiences while generating cost savings through operational efficiencies. CIOs can use these Cool Vendors to assist in this transformation.”

“We’re delighted to be recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in AI for Retail. We believe it’s a great validation of our success in delivering AI-driven outcomes for retailers.” said Richard Potter, CEO and co-founder of Peak.

“In the future, we believe every business and every retailer will be an AI company. The right way to make this leap is on an AI System like Peak. For retailers, it enables real time optimization across the value chain, keeping demand and supply in balance and enabling huge efficiency and profit gains. Being at the forefront of this industry change is hugely exciting for us.”

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Peak

Peak is used by leading brands across most industries including retail, CPG, direct-to-consumer, construction, and supply chain management. Its customers include the likes of PepsiCo, ASOS and boohoo Group. Notable AI-powered results achieved by Peak for its customers include delivering a 28% uplift in marketing revenues, a 4x increase in return in capital employed, and a 147 tonne reduction in CO2 emissions through optimized logistics and resource planning. Peak was also recently named as one of the top 100 companies to work for in the UK by The Sunday Times. Peak is an AWS Retail Competency Partner and a Machine Learning Competency Partner.

