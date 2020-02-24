Peak achieves the highest standard of workplace engagement, representing organisations that truly excel

MANCHESTER, UK - 24 February 2020 - Peak, a pioneering AI company, announced today that it has been named as one of the Sunday Times’ Top 100 Best Small Companies to Work For, entering the list for the first time and ranking straight in at 45th place. In addition, Peak made the list of the The Best Companies to Work For in the North West, coming straight in at number 20.

Peak named one of the Sunday Times’ 100 Best Small Companies to Work For

Survey responses from its own team placed Peak in the top bracket of companies with the Best Companies 3-star accreditation, which recognises extraordinary levels of employee engagement.

“We started Peak with the mission to build an amazing company that everyone loves being part of, and to help our customers do great things with data,” commented Richard Potter, co-founder and CEO of Peak.

“For our staff to overwhelmingly say they feel valued and care for each other at Peak is a fantastic achievement for the entire team. At Peak, we want to build the best company in the world to be a part of, with a high degree of trust, empowerment and commitment to wellbeing. We’re aiming to create a sustainable, high-performance culture that becomes the company’s competitive advantage as we grow. Our amazing achievement in this year’s Best Companies survey shows that we are on the right path and our hard work is paying off.”

Peak puts culture at the heart of its mission and company strategy. The Best Companies survey found that 100% of Peak’s employees agreed that the experience they gain from their job is valuable for their future, that the people in their team care for each other, and that they can make a valuable contribution to the success of the organisation.

“This is a huge honour for the entire Peak team and is testament to all we have done to make working here a fantastic experience,” added Lucy Tannahill, Head of People at Peak. “I joined the company four years ago with the goal to make working here a fantastic experience for everyone. There’s no hiding place with the Best Companies survey, so we are incredibly proud and humbled to have achieved this accreditation. This award is for every single person in the company, who all contribute in their own way to Peak being both a successful and a ‘best’ company”.

Peak’s customer, Tom Summerfield, Head of Commerce at Footasylum added, "Footasylum chose Peak as its AI partner, not only because of its technical skill set but because the two businesses are aligned culturally. We are both dedicated to driving innovation and progress in our industries, and this collaboration and like-mindedness has led to a strong, successful relationship”.

“I would like to congratulate Peak on its achievement. Best Companies has been producing the accreditation standard since 2006 to acknowledge excellence in the workplace,” added Jonathan Austin, CEO and founder, Best Companies. “Organisations like Peak have continued to focus on their employees and have been rewarded with an engaged workforce who tell us that it is a ‘best company’ to work for.”

Best Companies is an annual survey and recognition programme which sets the standard for workplace engagement and employee wellbeing.

About Peak

Peak is the pioneer of a new enterprise technology category, the AI System, which enables businesses to do great things with data. Peak provides the platform, solutions and capability to be successful with AI, thus overcoming the challenges associated with hiring data science talent or trying to build technology in-house. By supporting its customers to align an AI strategy to their business strategy, Peak assists with growing revenues and improving profitability.

Peak works in sectors including retail, wholesale, consumer goods, manufacturing and logistics. Its client portfolio includes ASOS, PepsiCo and boohoo.

In 2019, Peak doubled the size of the company, recruiting over 70 new roles.

The company is headquartered in Manchester, with offices in London and Jaipur.

Peak is an Amazon Web Services Machine Learning Partner and Retail Competency Partner.

www.peak.ai

@Peak_HQ

