London. — September 15, 2021 — PebblePad has today announced the appointment of Shane Rae as its Chief Product Officer, in a move designed to fuel the continuing evolution of its industry leading Learning Journey Platform.

Shane Rae

Shane brings with him more than two decades of experience in the education and technology sectors, most recently as Managing Director of Kiwago Education and Senior VP of Product at Ocean Technologies Group. A renowned industry change maker, Shane has also been drafted in for short-term roles at the likes of Discovery, News UK and Tes - to redesign product strategies that better support growth.

Shane will work directly with PebblePad’s CEO as part of the executive team to set the direction and strategy of the PebblePad platform, which currently supports learners at 120 institutions around the world.

Commenting on the hire, PebblePad’s CEO, Shane Sutherland says: “PebblePad is a world-class product, used by leading institutions around the world. We were looking for a world-class CPO who could look after PebblePad and the people behind it, and to help them be the very best of the best. Without doubt Shane Rae is the person to help us achieve that ambition.”

This announcement follows a year of strong growth for PebblePad, as it responds to the growth in hybrid learning and a growing concern and support for student wellbeing accelerated by the pandemic. Add to this a palpable shift in the focus of the HE experience to one where knowledge is increasingly constructed and tested through reflective practice, and the use of, and interest in, PebblePad has skyrocketed.

About PebblePad

Founded in 2004, PebblePad is an award-winning Learning Journey Platform, designed to help learners, wherever they are learning (at study, work or play), develop, shape, and share their unique skills and attributes in an ever more competitive world. It’s why PebblePad is fast becoming an integral part of Higher Education institutions’ digital ecosystems across the globe.



