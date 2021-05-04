With virtual device testing available in the Perfecto’s cloud-based Intelligent Test Automation platform, businesses can accelerate release velocity by empowering developers with fast feedback

MINNEAPOLIS, May 4, 2021 – Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, announced today the availability of virtual devices (Android emulators and iOS simulators) as part of the comprehensive device lab within Perfecto’s Intelligent Test Automation platform.

“By strategically testing on virtual devices, organizations give developers faster feedback, so they can catch and fix issues quickly without interrupting their workflows,” said Eran Kinsbruner, DevOps evangelist at Perforce. “Virtual devices complement real device testing later in the cycle to deliver a powerful, comprehensive combination for getting feedback quickly without compromising application quality.”

With Perfecto's new iOS simulators and Android emulators, mobile app developers and testers can perform manual and Appium-based test automation in parallel, in the cloud, and across different geographies.

The feature is announced following highly successful implementations with several Perfecto customers.

“Combining real device testing along with emulators and simulators at the appropriate phases in the development cycle allowed us to maintain app quality and speed up our testing efforts,” said one Perfecto Fortune 500 customer. “The scale and reliability we have achieved with Perfecto is remarkable.”

With Perfecto, the fast feedback enabled by virtual devices is accelerated by intelligent dashboards. Teams testing on virtual devices within Perfecto have the same access to the platform’s AI-driven reporting and analytics, which reduce the noise created by false positives, detect root causes, and provide a single place for managers, QA, and developers to align on all quality metrics.

This latest release comes only weeks after Perfecto announced support for the developer-friendly Cypress framework and scriptless testing as part of its expanded E2E web testing capabilities.

To learn more, visit perfecto.io.

