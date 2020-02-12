Perforce Software

The Katalon integration provides teams of all skill levels with test creation capabilities.

MINNEAPOLIS, February 12, 2020 – Perfecto by Perforce, market leader in cloud-based automated mobile and web application testing solutions, today announced its integration with Katalon Studio. This collaboration between Perfecto and Katalon enables testing teams to achieve higher levels of test automation while executing against devices and browsers in the Perfecto testing cloud.

Katalon and Perfecto

Katalon Studio is a test automation solution for web and mobile apps. Katalon enables teams to create automated test scripts without the need to code. Together, Katalon fills the need for test creation, and Perfecto provides the devices and browsers needed to test, along with test failure analysis and automation at scale. Perfecto also complements Katalon with the test automation coverage, scalability, analysis, and stability that are critical to testing teams’ success.

Teams need test creation tools like Katalon for testers of varying skillsets. But that isn’t the only tool needed. Perfecto provides a comprehensive and robust testing platform to execute those tests against and turn test automation into trusted and valuable information. Teams only focusing on test creation — without leveraging other testing technology throughout their automation strategy — won’t be successful.

“Katalon Studio is a leading free solution for test automation creation. It helps practitioners ramp up their mobile and web app test automation coverage,” said Eran Kinsbruner Chief Evangelist of Perfecto by Perforce. “With the new integration of Katalon, Perfecto customers can enjoy an end-to-end continuous testing solution with test automation creation across mobile native apps, web apps, execution at scale in various global geographies, and smart reporting with failure analysis.”

Katalon is the latest in a long line of integrations in the existing Perfecto portfolio. The addition of Katalon increases opportunities for practitioners regardless of skillset, allowing them to provide meaningful contributions to continuous testing efforts in their organization.

Learn more about Perfecto’s Katalon integration.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. With a portfolio of scalable DevOps solutions, we help modern enterprises overcome complex product development challenges by improving productivity, visibility, and security throughout the product lifecycle. Our portfolio includes solutions for Agile planning & ALM, API management, automated mobile & web testing, embeddable analytics, open source support, repository management, static & dynamic code analysis, version control, and more. With over 15,000 customers, Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to drive their business critical technology development. For more information, visit www.perforce.com.

About Perfecto

Perfecto by Perforce enables exceptional digital experiences and helps you strengthen every interaction with a quality-first approach for web and mobile apps through a cloud-based test platform. comprised of real devices and real end-user conditions, giving you the truest test environment available. Our customers, including 50 percent of the Fortune 500 companies across banking, insurance, retail, telecommunications, and media rely on Perfecto to deliver optimal mobile app functionality and end-user experiences, ensuring their brand’s reputation, establishing loyal customers, and continually attracting new users. For more information about Perfecto, visit perfecto.io.

# # #

Media Contacts

PERFORCE GLOBAL

Colleen Kulhanek

Perforce Software

Ph: +1 612 517 2069

ckulhanek@perforce.com

PERFORCE UK/EMEA

Maxine Ambrose

Ambrose Communications

Ph: +44 118 328 0180

perforcepr@ambrosecomms.com

PERFORCE US

Michael Draznin

Waters Communications

Ph: +1 917 921 1039

perforcepr@waterscomms.com