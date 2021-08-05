Launch of online store offers instant access to the Perfecto Intelligent Test Automation platform, is the latest in a year marked with major product releases and historic growth

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug 5, 2021 — Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, announced today the launch of store.perfecto.io, which offers a fast, frictionless path to the Perfecto platform for web & mobile testing. In minutes, organizations can access Perfecto’s always up-to-date lab for live and automated testing and gather insights via AI-powered reporting and analytics.

“The Perfecto platform — already well-regarded for continuous testing among leading enterprises — is now instantly available to teams of all sizes,” said Konrad Litwin, Perfecto General Manager at Perforce. “Companies that are ready to focus on digital quality or are tired of the overhead of maintaining their own devices will find extensive value in the packages available in the Perfecto online store.”

Teams can choose between two plans: Perfecto Live (for manual testing) or Perfecto Automate (for manual & automated testing). Monthly and annual rates are available, starting at $83 per month.

The launch of store.perfecto.io is the latest in a momentous year for the 15-year-strong brand. 2021 has yielded historic sales and revenue growth as well as substantial additions to the Perfecto platform, including the launch of Perfecto Scriptless, support for Cypress framework, testing on virtual devices, and the acquisition of 21 Labs, an autonomous test automation platform with AI.

For more information, visit perfecto.io.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world’s leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce.

