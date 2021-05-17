Acquisition Allows Perforce to Offer a Comprehensive, Intelligent Test Automation Solution to Help Businesses Deliver Faster Results

MINNEAPOLIS, MAY 17, 2021 – Perforce Software, (“Perforce”), a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Clearlake”) and Francisco Partners, announced today that it has acquired 21 Labs, an AI-based mobile testing provider that helps businesses deliver quality software faster.

As Perforce’s second scriptless testing acquisition, 21 Labs will further strengthen the company’s portfolio of automated testing solutions. Following the recently announced Perfecto Scriptless solution for no-code web testing and the addition of virtual devices, the Perfecto platform now offers the only complete set of digital tools for mobile and web environments available today.

“In today’s crowded testing market, enterprises are looking for a comprehensive, reliable solution that addresses the testing lifecycle across all digital channels, from creation, to execution, to analysis. Together with 21 Labs, we’re able to do just that – being the first to provide organizations with a complete continuous testing solution for mobile and web that quickly delivers combined, AI-driven insights to improve application quality and directly impact the success of their businesses,” said Mark Ties, CEO and President, Perforce. “21 Labs further advances our mission to help customers deliver innovation at speed and at scale.”

As the industry continues to shift-left, enterprises struggle with automating QA and speeding the feedback loop from development and testing to ensure a quality user experience. Challenged by the unique skill sets needed to implement test automation throughout the software delivery lifecycle, businesses require a seamless, user-friendly platform that will help streamline testing so they can focus their time and energy on innovation.

“Together, Perforce’s portfolio of intelligent test automation solutions and 21 Labs’ AI-based technology will help customers solve their hardest DevOps challenges. The skill set gap, integration complexity, and lengthy test creation and maintenance cycles are a sore spot for enterprises. These are further amplified in mobile due to the different development frameworks and the fragmentation of devices and operating systems. Companies can now achieve continuous testing in weeks vs. months or years through a self-learning and framework-agnostic intelligent test creation and maintenance platform,” said Shani Shoham, CEO and Founder, 21 Labs. “By joining forces with Perforce, we will be able to see out our vision of leveraging data to make QA more autonomous and close the feedback loop between development and production.”

“Apps are often the face of a business and an innovative, always-improving experience is vital to customer engagement,” said Tim Russell, Chief Product Officer, Perforce. “21 Labs’ technology expands our offering to ensure enterprises are able to find and fix errors so they can deliver innovative quality experiences, faster.”

21 Labs’ framework-agnostic, self-learning, and auto-maintenance test automation engine leverages AI and visual analysis to help customers quickly author mobile tests in a code-free environment on real or virtual devices. Today, the solution is integrated with the Perfecto Intelligent Test Automation platform, allowing users to execute their tests and analyze results with confidence.

To learn more about the Perfecto Platform for Web and Mobile Testing, click here: http://www.perfecto.io/.

Lincoln International served as the exclusive financial advisor to Perforce on this transaction.

About 21 Labs

21 Labs is a DevOps platform that uses production analytics to enable autonomous testing and release with confidence, backed by data. The self-learning, auto-maintenance test automation platform reduces manual and automated QA efforts by 90% and helps organizations truly leverage CI/CD in weeks vs. years. 21 Labs is a framework agnostic SaaS platform, integrated into its customers’ stack, requiring no lengthy setup processes.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Privately held and funded by Clearlake Capital and Francisco Partners, our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world’s leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce.

About Clearlake Capital

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is a leading investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials and consumer. Clearlake currently has approximately $35 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.

About Francisco Partners

Francisco Partners is a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology and technology-enabled businesses. Since its launch over 20 years ago, Francisco Partners has invested in more than 300 technology companies, making it one of the most active and longstanding investors in the technology industry. With more than $25 billion in assets under management, the firm invests in opportunities where its deep sectoral knowledge and operational expertise can help companies realize their full potential. For more information on Francisco Partners, please visit www.franciscopartners.com.

# # #

Media Contacts

PERFORCE U.S.

Olivia Savage

PAN Communications

Ph: +1 617 502 4300

perforce@pancomm.com

PERFORCE UK/EMEA

Maxine Ambrose

Ambrose Communications

Ph: +44 118 328 0180

perforcepr@ambrosecomms.com