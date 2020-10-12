Ties recognized for Perforce’s rapid growth, innovation, and commitment to values in a year of unprecedented global adversity



MINNEAPOLIS, October 12th, 2020 – Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, announces that Perforce CEO & President Mark Ties has been named an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Heartland Award winner.

“Mark is an innovative player in the software space and will continue to turn heads with his remarkable vision while positioning Perforce for hyper growth,” said Deborah Norville, anchor of Inside Edition, at the program’s first-ever virtual awards gala, hosted on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program, founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, recognizes leaders of high-growth companies who are overcoming adversity; achieving strong financial performance; making a societal impact, building a values-based company; managing top talent; and delivering innovation. Ties was selected by an independent panel of judges.

“I accept this award as just one of 1,000-plus Perforce employees across the world who have propelled our company forward through an unbelievable year,” said Ties. “Their relentlessness and commitment — to our customers, to each other, and to the community — continues to inspire me. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved. And I am nothing but excited for the direction we’re headed.”

Mark joined Perforce in 2016 as COO/CFO and assumed the role of CEO & President in 2018. In that time, he has tripled the overall revenue of the Company through organic growth and acquisition-related activity.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. With a portfolio of scalable DevOps solutions, we help modern enterprises overcome complex product development challenges by improving productivity, visibility, and security throughout the product lifecycle. Our portfolio includes solutions for Agile planning & ALM, API management, automated mobile & web testing, embeddable analytics, open source support, repository management, static code analysis, version control, IP lifecycle management, and more. With over 20,000 customers, Perforce is trusted by the world’s leading brands to drive their business-critical technology development.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. Winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

