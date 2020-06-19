Perforce was identified as a strong performer.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 19, 2020 – Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, has been recognized as a strong performer in The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Functional Test Automation Suites, Q2 2020.

The report examined test automation solutions based on 26 criteria split into three categories: strategy, market presence, and current offering. The Forrester report found that, “A smart, integrated test experience is the key differentiator.”

In the report, Perfecto by Perforce, a cloud-based web and mobile app test automation platform, was identified as a strong performer in the CFTA Wave, receiving the highest possible scores in mobile device testing, cloud apps testing, text script coding and generation, automation execution and continuous testing, reporting analytics, and quality insights criteria. With testing support for both web and mobile apps in a scalable cloud environment, Perfecto helps clients reach high levels of test automation. In fact, Perfecto’s “Reference clients confirm its automation strength by showing some of the highest levels of test automation,” the Forrester report found.

Forrester also took into account criteria within the current offering category such as cloud apps testing; mobile device testing; test script coding and generation; automatic execution and continuous testing; reporting, analytics, and quality insights, in which we received the highest possible scores. Perforce was noted for “its broad portfolio of development tools that include Agile management, code management, and collaboration and application management with automated testing,” which “makes Perfecto a better enterprise citizen in an overall Agile-plus-DevOps enterprise strategy.”

In addition to Perfecto, according to the report, “TestCraft's AI and ML not only make test creation easy but also add UI self-healing capabilities.”

“Perforce end-to-end testing solutions enable teams to deliver exceptional digital experiences - a key differentiator in engaging customers and partners. With AI/ML-powered test creation and reporting capabilities and a broad portfolio of testing solutions, teams can deliver high-quality digital innovation at an accelerated pace,” says Tim Russell, Chief Product Officer at Perforce.

To learn more, download the Forrester Wave™ report here https://www.perfecto.io/resources/forrester-wave-test-automation.

Source: The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Functional Test Automation Suites, Q2 2020

General Disclaimer: The Forrester Wave™ is copyrighted by Forrester Research, Inc. Forrester and Forrester Wave™ are trademarks of Forrester Research, Inc. The Forrester Wave™ is a graphical representation of Forrester’s call on a market and is plotted using a detailed spreadsheet with exposed scores, weightings, and comments. Forrester does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in the Forrester Wave™. Information is based on best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change.

