Helix ALM’s integrated and open testing platform enables continuous traceability through requirements-driven test management

MINNEAPOLIS, OCTOBER 5, 2022 – Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, announced enhanced support for automated testing with the release of Helix ALM 2022.2.

Helix ALM Release 2022.2

Helix ALM ensures comprehensive testing and continuous traceability throughout the development process by tying test results back to business requirements. With the latest release, Helix ALM now enables customers to manage and streamline both manual and automated testing using a single tool to increase efficiency, reduce risk, and achieve a holistic testing strategy.

"As we add more test automation to our development process, Helix ALM's enhanced support for automated testing will give us better control over our testing, allowing us to maintain quality and reliability as we scale," stated a Quality Engineering Manager at a leading medical technology company.

“We’re excited to deliver this milestone release to our customers,” said Brad Hart, Chief Technology Officer at Perforce. “With enhanced support for test automation, Helix ALM can help customers manage automated testing in a more consistent, controlled, and trusted way – from digital apps and software development to medical device production, life sciences, semiconductor, and beyond.”

The test automation support enhancements of Helix ALM 2022.2 include:

Out-of-the-box automated testing support to better understand the impact of results in real time and gain continuous traceability between requirements, testing, and related issues.

support to better understand the impact of results in real time and gain continuous traceability between requirements, testing, and related issues. Ability to create test automation suites to ensure comprehensive coverage, quickly view results for specific testing areas, and achieve faster root cause analysis.

to ensure comprehensive coverage, quickly view results for specific testing areas, and achieve faster root cause analysis. Ability to consolidate and automatically map automated test results to builds and automated suites for continuous traceability throughout the CI/CD pipeline.

to builds and automated suites for continuous traceability throughout the CI/CD pipeline. Native Jenkins integration allowing customers to run Jenkins projects directly from automations suites in Helix ALM.

allowing customers to run Jenkins projects directly from automations suites in Helix ALM. Rapid failure analysis and ability to create a related issue directly from a test result to identify and resolve issues early in the cycle.

Get more details on the latest release here: https://www.perforce.com/products/helix-alm/whats-new-helix-alm. To see how Helix ALM can help you better manage your manual and automated testing, start a free trial.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Privately held and funded by Clearlake Capital and Francisco Partners, our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world’s leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce.

