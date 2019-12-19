Additional Git features were also added in the Helix TeamHub 2019.3 release

MINNEAPOLIS, December 19, 2019 – Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, recently enhanced support for Mercurial and Git repositories in the Helix TeamHub 2019.3 release.

Helix TeamHub is a code hosting and collaboration tool. It supports Mercurial, Git, and SVN repositories.

With the latest release, Helix TeamHub now offers support for code search across Mercurial repositories, as well as Helix4Git repositories. It also allows for editing and committing code in Mercurial repositories right from Helix TeamHub.

“Our Mercurial customer base is growing,” said Brent Schiestl, Senior Product Manager at Perforce. “We’re excited to bring additional functionality for our Mercurial users.”

“Mercurial continues to be popular with a large global audience of developers,” said Brad Hart, CTO at Perforce. “It’s great to be able to deliver modern code hosting and collaboration features to this community, while others are abandoning them.”

Helix TeamHub 2019.3 is now available. Teams can get started for free for up to 5 users and 1 GB of data. Visit the Perforce website to learn more.

