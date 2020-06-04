Perforce customers Intrasoft and SBM have saved a combined 17,254 hours of Java development time since adopting the JRebel developer productivity tool.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 4, 2020 – Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, today announced that its customers are seeing record time savings with JRebel, the developer productivity tool for Java teams.

Perforce Helps Java Teams Achieve Record Time Savings with JRebel

By using JRebel by Perforce, a technology that allows Java developers to skip the time-consuming redeploy process, developers at two technology companies, SBM and Intrasoft, were able to save a significant amount of development time.

Since Intrasoft, an IT services company, started using JRebel in December of 2018, they have saved 14,266 hours of development time.

“Time is the most critical parameter in development,” said one software architect at Intrasoft, “and JRebel saves us development time almost every day.”

By using JRebel by Perforce, SBM, an insurance technology solutions provider, has saved 2,988 hours in development time.

One developer at SBM remarked that, "Without JRebel, we would still be waiting on redeploys.”

“Development teams need high-ROI productivity tools now more than ever,” said Curtis Johnson, Product Manager for JRebel, “and we are happy JRebel can save so much time for SBM and Intrasoft.”

Java development teams can learn more about JRebel by Perforce by visiting the website at www.jrebel.com, and see the case studies for SBM and Intrasoft at https://www.jrebel.com/case-studies/sbm and https://www.jrebel.com/case-studies/intrasoft.

About JRebel

JRebel provides industry-leading Java development efficiency tools — removing bottlenecks in the development process and helping developers to code better applications, faster.

JRebel has revolutionized Java development by allowing developers to skip redeploys while maintaining application state. Combined with XRebel, developers can seamlessly diagnose, fix, and check code performance — even in microservices-based applications.

With over 3000 customers, JRebel and XRebel are trusted by leading brands around the world, including American Airlines, DellEMC, HBO, Hewlett Packard, Oracle, Volkswagen, and more.

For more information, please visit www.jrebel.com.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. With a portfolio of scalable DevOps solutions, we help modern enterprises overcome complex product development challenges by improving productivity, visibility, and security throughout the product lifecycle.

Our portfolio including solutions for Agile planning & ALM, API management, automated mobile & web testing, embeddable analytics, open source support, repository management, static & dynamic code analysis, version control, and more.

With over 20,000 customers, Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to drive their business critical technology development.

For more information, visit www.perforce.com.

