Survey of nearly 400 Java development professionals finds 85% working with or considering microservices adoption, but 62% report struggles with microservices-based application performance.

MINNEAPOLIS, January 8, 2020 – Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, announced the results of a global survey of nearly 400 Java development professionals. Key findings show ongoing effects of microservices adoption on Java technology choices, application performance, and developer productivity.

Perforce’s portfolio includes JRebel and XRebel, two Java development tools that help developers to create better applications, faster.

Microservices continue to play a disruptive role in the Java ecosystem, with developers reporting performance issues in how microservices interact with one another within applications and for the combined microservices-based application.

The survey found that 33% of Java development professionals consider combined application performance to be the biggest challenge in microservices development. An additional 29% of respondents reported troubleshooting microservice-to-microservice performance as their biggest challenge.

The survey also found that 51% of Java development professionals are tasked with non-functional performance requirements, with only 6% completely satisfied with their understanding of performance within microservices applications.

For those considering microservices for a decrease in deployment times, the survey also found that over 48% of developers are experiencing redeploy times of over four minutes per application redeploy. This is drag on developer productivity and limits the pace of innovation.

“Microservices continue to have an enormous impact on application strategies,” said Tim Russell, Chief Product Officer of Perforce, “and it is clear that companies that do not adopt tools and processes that enable developers to assess and quickly respond to these challenges will struggle to realize the full potential of this architecture — including an increased pace of innovation.”

“Developers are asked to take more responsibility for code performance,” said Curtis Johnson, Senior Solutions Consultant for JRebel, “and microservices often make it harder for developers to understand how their code performs.”

The full results of the survey are available in the 2020 Java Developer Report available at www.jrebel.com/resources/java-developer-productivity-report-2020.

About JRebel

JRebel provides industry-leading Java development efficiency tools — removing bottlenecks in the development process and helping developers to code better applications, faster.

JRebel has revolutionized Java development by allowing developers to skip redeploys while maintaining application state. Combined with XRebel, developers can seamlessly diagnose, fix, and check code performance — even in microservices-based applications.

With over 3000 customers, JRebel and XRebel are trusted by leading brands around the world, including; American Airlines, DellEMC, HBO, Hewlett Packard, Oracle, Volkswagen, and more.

For more information on JRebel and XRebel, visit www.jrebel.com.

Notes to Editors

Microservices – The microservice architecture is a popular application architecture style that splits an application into loosely-coupled services. Microservices are used in all major programming languages. Examples of microservices-based websites and applications include Netflix, eBay, Amazon, Twitter, PayPal and others.

Redeploys – When developing an application, developers make changes to code, then build and deploy the revised application before testing the change. This process is repeated many times during application development and can be a significant hurdle to developer productivity.

Microservice-to-Microservice – Microservices, or loosely-coupled services that comprise an application, interact with one another within a microservices-based application for a variety of purposes. Developers are increasingly responsible for testing the performance impact of these interactions during development.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. With a portfolio of scalable DevOps solutions, we help modern enterprises overcome complex product development challenges by improving productivity, visibility, and security throughout the product lifecycle.

Our portfolio includes solutions for Agile planning & ALM, API management, automated mobile & web testing, embeddable analytics, open source support, repository management, static & dynamic code analysis, version control, and more.

With over 15,000 customers, Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to drive their business critical technology development.

For more information, visit www.perforce.com.

# # #

Media Contacts

PERFORCE GLOBAL

Colleen Kulhanek

Perforce Software

Ph: +1 612 517 2069

ckulhanek@perforce.com

PERFORCE UK/EMEA

Maxine Ambrose

Ambrose Communications

Ph: +44 118 328 0180

perforcepr@ambrosecomms.com

PERFORCE US

Michael Draznin

Waters Communications

Ph: +1 917 921 1039

perforcepr@waterscomms.com