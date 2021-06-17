Turnkey Cloud Solution Streamlines the Deployment of Industry-Leading Development Tools to Help Studios Innovate Faster, Get to Market Quickly, and Scale as Their Projects Grow

MINNEAPOLIS, June 17, 2021 – Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to teams requiring security, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, announces partnership with Microsoft to deliver the free Enhanced Studio Pack, providing the industry’s best development tools in a click-to-start model on the Azure cloud.

By providing enterprise tools in a simple, pre-configured environment — with the infrastructure needed to support large files, numerous iterations, and remote team members — any studio can get up and running fast. This makes it possible for studios to develop high-quality, game-changing experiences quickly.

For studios looking to capitalize on cloud benefits and avoid a costly hardware investment, the Enhanced Studios Pack combines the world-class development tools trusted by the largest AAA game development studios to enable creativity, collaboration, and speed, with Microsoft Azure, the cloud provider trusted by 95% of Fortune 500 companies. To help jumpstart innovation, Azure is offering $500 credits to the first 200 customers who sign up for the Enhanced Studio Pack on https://www.perforce.com/perforce-and-cloud.

“At Microsoft, we’re on a mission to help unlock technical, creative and economic opportunities for game developers everywhere through our tools and services. By providing best-in-class DevOps solutions for game studios of all sizes, Perforce is an important partner on that journey. With the Perforce Enhanced Studio Pack now running on Microsoft Azure, we are expanding our solutions for the specific development needs of game creators with battle-tested gaming services, backed by the most trusted and secure enterprise cloud.”

- James Gwertzman, GM Gaming Cloud, Microsoft

The click-to-start Enhanced Studio Pack Azure deployment can be used by small creative studios looking to accelerate and win in an ever-competitive market, or large entertainment companies that need to quickly spin up new projects.

To help studios scale quickly and efficiently, Perforce also offers remote administrative services. Helix Remote Admin (HRA) allows studios to focus on their work while a team of Perforce experts optimize their cloud deployment and protect against the risks associated with downtime.

Perforce Software continues to expand its cloud offerings to give teams the flexibility they need to accelerate their time to market and easily scale resources to match demand, with no limitations.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world’s leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce.

