“Accelerating Software Quality” is the highly-anticipated third installment by Eran Kinsbruner.

MINNEAPOLIS, September 30, 2020 — Perforce Software, a provider of DevOps solutions for enterprise teams, today announced the release of the book, “Accelerating Software Quality: Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in the Age of DevOps.” The announcement was a part of DevOps Next, Perforce’s virtual conference on AI and ML in DevOps.

Accelerating Software Quality

Spearheaded by Perforce and written by Perfecto Chief Evangelist, Product Manager, and best-selling author Eran Kinsbruner, “Accelerating Software Quality” covers the basics of AI and ML in software development and testing, and provides practical tips in applying commercial and open source AI/ML tools. In addition to Kinsbruner’s insights and observations, over 20 DevOps industry leaders contributed to how AI and ML will affect existing apps, processes, and tools.

Other topics addressed in the book include chatbot testing, visual-based testing using AI, automated security scanning for vulnerabilities, automated code reviews, API testing and management using AI/ML, reducing effort and time through test impact analysis (TIA), robotic process automation (RPA), AIOps for smarter code deployments and the prevention of production defects, and more.

“My latest book provides a complete overview of the use cases for AI and ML in software development and testing, along with practical tools and examples for managers and practitioners looking to enhance their overall productivity, automation, and efficiency. My hope is that readers will be better positioned to make decisions as they adopt AI/ML technologies on their DevOps journey,” says Kinsbruner.

Following the release of “Continuous Testing for DevOps Professionals: A Practical Guide From Industry Experts” and “The Digital Quality Handbook: Guide for Achieving Continuous Quality in a DevOps Reality”, “Accelerating Software Quality” is the third book by Kinsbruner. Together, this set forms a substantial collection of best practices and recommendations for testing, DevOps productivity, and adopting evolving technologies.

“Accelerating Software Quality” is available in both paperback and digital. Learn more about the book and order your copy here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08FKWD2TR.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. With a portfolio of scalable DevOps solutions, we help modern enterprises overcome complex product development challenges by improving productivity, visibility, and security throughout the product lifecycle. Our portfolio includes solutions for Agile planning & ALM, API management, automated mobile & web testing, embeddable analytics, open source support, repository management, static & dynamic code analysis, version control, and more. With over 15,000 customers, Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to drive their business critical technology development. For more information, visit www.perforce.com.

About Perfecto

Perfecto by Perforce enables exceptional digital experiences and helps you strengthen every interaction with a quality-first approach for web and mobile apps through a cloud-based test platform. comprised of real devices and real end-user conditions, giving you the truest test environment available. Our customers, including 50 percent of the Fortune 500 companies across banking, insurance, retail, telecommunications, and media rely on Perfecto to deliver optimal mobile app functionality and end-user experiences, ensuring their brand’s reputation, establishing loyal customers, and continually attracting new users. For more information about Perfecto, visit perfecto.io.

