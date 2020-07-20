Perforce Continues to Grow Platform Already Used by Top Semiconductor Companies

MINNEAPOLIS, SAN FRANCISCO, and SANTA MONICA, July 20, 2020 – Perforce Software, Inc. (“Perforce”), a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Clearlake”) and Francisco Partners, today announced it has acquired Methodics Inc. (“Methodics”), a leading provider of intellectual property lifecycle management and traceability solutions for enterprises. The addition of Methodics further distinguishes Perforce in the DevOps market as a solution provider uniquely addressing the needs of some of the largest technology teams in the world facing extreme scale, time to market, and quality imperatives. Terms were not disclosed.

Perforce and Methodics previously had a strategic partnership in place, providing a fully integrated solution to manage IP from design all the way through production and reuse in the semiconductor industry. Many of the world’s top semiconductor companies already leverage Perforce and Methodics’ solutions for electronic design and data management.

“The semiconductor and embedded software design markets continue to expand, especially as they serve growing AI, automotive, cloud, and IoT markets,” said Mark Ties, Perforce CEO. “Together with Methodics, Perforce will enable these markets to drive faster time to market, higher quality, greater operational efficiency, and increased security and compliance at scale. We are also excited about the opportunity to extend this joint solution into gaming, automotive, and other industries.”

“The importance of collaboration between multisite and multi-geographic design teams continues to intensify. Methodics solutions enable critical collaboration while assuring full traceability and reuse of important design assets and their associated metadata,” said Simon Butler, Methodics CEO. “We are excited to join the Perforce team, and we are confident that this acquisition will enable us to meet the needs of the semiconductor and embedded systems markets, as well as gaming, automotive, and beyond.”

"MaxLinear has been using Perforce Helix and Methodics IP life cycle management solutions for the past few years to increase our productivity and introduce an IP reuse methodology at MaxLinear,” said Paolo Miliozzi, Vice President, SoC Technology at MaxLinear. "We are looking forward to the solutions that the combined companies will be able to deliver to us moving forward as MaxLinear continues to grow."

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. With a portfolio of scalable DevOps solutions, we help modern enterprises overcome complex product development challenges by improving productivity, visibility, and security throughout the product lifecycle. Our portfolio includes solutions for Agile planning & ALM, API management, automated mobile & web testing, embeddable analytics, open source support, repository management, static & dynamic code analysis, version control, and more. With over 20,000 customers, Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to drive their business critical technology development. For more information, visit www.perforce.com.

About Methodics

Methodics is recognized as the premier provider of IP Lifecycle Management (IPLM) and traceability solutions for the Enterprise. Methodics’ customers benefit from the products’ ability to enable high-performance analog/mixed signal, digital, software, and SOC design collaboration across multi-site and multi-geographic design teams and to track the usage of their important design assets. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and has additional offices and representatives in the U.S., Europe, Israel, China, Taiwan, and Korea. For more information, visit www.methodics.com.

About Clearlake

Clearlake is a leading private investment firm founded in 2006. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer. Clearlake currently has approximately $24 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 200 investments. More information is available at www.clearlake.com.

About Francisco Partners

Francisco Partners is a leading global private equity firm that specializes in investments in technology and technology-enabled businesses. Since its launch 20 years ago, Francisco Partners has raised more than $24 billion in committed capital and invested in more than 275 technology companies, making it one of the most active and longstanding investors in the technology industry. The firm invests in opportunities where its deep sectoral knowledge and operational expertise can help companies realize their full potential. For more information on Francisco Partners, please visit www.franciscopartners.com.

