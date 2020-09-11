This new client is the only one to truly enable Git at scale by empowering developers to execute Git commands across multiple repositories

MINNEAPOLIS, September 11, 2020 – Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, announced the release of the Helix TeamHub Command-Line Client (hth-cli). hth-cli is the only command-line tool to enable developers to execute Git commands across repositories and gain speed.

When working with Git, there are multiple reasons to break up a project into multiple repos. But with more repositories comes more work, especially on the command line. Git requires a command to be executed on each repository independently. Although some larger companies might create scripts to streamline this process, these are costly and time consuming to maintain.

hth-cli solves this challenge by enabling developers to perform Git commands across multiple repositories. They can run commands such as sync, checkout, status, diff, and commit across an entire project. hth-cli also enables multirepo code reviews when used with Helix4Git, allowing developers to review multiple changes at once and merge them atomically.

“Enterprises who want to use Git experience huge challenges with scale,” said Brad Hart, CTO at Perforce. “By bringing their Git repositories into Helix TeamHub and using hth-cli, they can finally scale Git to meet their needs.”

“We’re excited to bring this unique functionality to Helix TeamHub,” said Brent Schiestl, Senior Product Manager at Perforce. “Using hth-cli will increase developer velocity, as well as boost Git performance.”

To learn more about Helix TeamHub and hth-cli, visit perforce.com.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. With a portfolio of scalable DevOps solutions, we help modern enterprises overcome complex product development challenges by improving productivity, visibility, and security throughout the product lifecycle. Our portfolio includes solutions for Agile planning & ALM, API management, automated mobile & web testing, embeddable analytics, open source support, repository management, static code analysis, version control, IP lifecycle management, and more. With over 20,000 customers, Perforce is trusted by the world’s leading brands to drive their business critical technology development.

