To Protect Studios’ Valuable Digital Assets and Safeguard Virtual Production Pipelines, Perforce Software Completes the Trusted Partner Network Assessment

MINNEAPOLIS, October 7, 2021 — Perforce Software – a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle – is proud to announce it has been approved as a collaborative member of the Trusted Partner Network (TPN), created by the Motion Picture Association (MPA) and Content Delivery & Security Association (CDSA) to evaluate software in order to provide solutions to studios to prevent leaks, breaches, and hacks.

The Trusted Partner Network includes a rigorous evaluation process to meet the annual security protocols and requirements for the global film and television industry. By becoming a member of the Trusted Partner Network, Perforce Software ensures its products meet the highest security standards, giving studios confidence that their work is always protected.

“Perforce has always been focused on solving the most challenging problems for our customers. One of the most pervasive issues is security. We were able to complete the Trusted Partner Network assessment because of the iron-clad security practices built into our products and will continue to partner with them to support the highest security standards going forward,” said Brad Hart, CTO, Perforce Software.

Perforce Software upholds the Trusted Partner Network standards and best practices, allowing studios to add to their existing tool stack without worrying about security. Studios of any size can get all the benefits of Perforce Software — accelerated development, enhanced collaboration, integrations with top tools — while keeping every digital asset and iteration safe.

HaZ Dulull, Director and Producer of HaZFilm explains, “Perforce Software is the backbone to our studio. We are running multiple Unreal Engine-powered projects with teams globally, and with the (benefit of Perforce) it feels like we are all under one roof.”

Erik Weaver, Head of Adaptive and Virtual Production at The Entertainment Technology Center says, “The Trusted Partner Network assessment is a critical step in making Helix Core a fundamental tool to help secure virtual productions."

Participation in the Trusted Partner Network builds on Perforce Software’s commitment to virtual production initiatives, including the launch of Perforce U College of Virtual Production. With almost 300 participants signed up within the first days of launch, Perforce U helps filmmakers learn industry-leading tools to prepare them for the future of the industry.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Privately held and funded by Clearlake Capital and Francisco Partners, our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world’s leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce.

