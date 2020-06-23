New PHP Security Center by Zend allows PHP development teams to quickly assess PHP vulnerabilities and exposures by version, type, and severity.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 23, 2020 – Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, today unveiled their new PHP Security Center from Zend.

PHP Security Center

This free and publicly-accessible directory allows developers to quickly view up to date security vulnerabilities and exposures (CVE) by PHP version, as well as by CVE type — like SQL injection, or privilege escalation.

“It’s great to have a resource like this as a PHP developer,” said Matthew Weier O’Phinney, Project Manager and Principal Engineer at Zend. “Especially if you’re running applications that use older, non-supported PHP versions like PHP 5.6 or 7.1.”

“Keeping up with the latest PHP CVEs is a big focus for Zend,” said Maurice Kherlakian, Director of Product Management at Zend. “It means we can provide faster patches for our secure PHP runtimes and keep our customers more secure.”

Readers can learn more about the Zend PHP Security Center by visiting www.zend.com/php-security-center.

About Zend by Perforce

Zend by Perforce helps organizations use enterprise PHP to build innovative web and mobile solutions, and modernize existing applications.

Used by Fortune 100 companies, our proven enterprise PHP offerings include secure, fully-supported PHP runtimes, software infrastructure, tools, certifications, and enterprise long-term support for PHP 5.6 and 7.1.

For more information, visit www.zend.com.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. With a portfolio of scalable DevOps solutions, we help modern enterprises overcome complex product development challenges by improving productivity, visibility, and security throughout the product lifecycle.

Our portfolio including solutions for Agile planning & ALM, API management, automated mobile & web testing, embeddable analytics, open source support, repository management, static & dynamic code analysis, version control, and more.

With over 20,000 customers, Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to drive their business critical technology development.

For more information, visit www.perforce.com.

