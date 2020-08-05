New integration between Helix Core and ftrack Studio provides version control, security, and traceability for digital assets

MINNEAPOLIS, August 5, 2020 – Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, today announced a technology partnership with ftrack, a project management, production tracking, and media review platform used by teams in the creative industry. By partnering on this integration, Perforce and ftrack will combine their unique offerings to deliver the best value to the customer and the industry.

The film, animation, and video game industries need to deliver stunning visuals. By integrating Helix Core and ftrack Studio, teams at these studios can improve collaboration on digital assets and accelerate creative workflows.

Helix Core provides version control for digital assets. Film, animation, and video game studios can use Helix Core to version and store files with built-in security, compliance, and traceability. This increases visibility, enabling studios to see who has access to an asset and what changes have been made.

ftrack Studio provides production tracking and review solutions to manage creative projects. Teams can use ftrack Studio’s project management capabilities to create detailed schedules, track staff availability and resources, collaborate with team members, guide assets through a pipeline, and perform review and approval on assets. ftrack Studio’s robust and flexible API ensures the platform caters to all pipelines, whatever their size or complexity.

Perforce and ftrack are already partnering on an integration to help studios accelerate creative production workflows. Together these tools connect teams and give them faster access to the files they need.

“We’re excited to partner with ftrack,” said Brad Hart, CTO at Perforce. “The Helix Core and ftrack Studio integration delivers increased throughput, visibility, and traceability while securely storing and managing assets in a globally scalable and secure production workflow.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Perforce,” says Magnus Eklöv, CTO at ftrack. “ftrack’s goals of increasing clarity and visibility and strengthening collaboration for teams that work on complex projects are very much aligned with those of Perforce. We’re excited to work on integrations that further realize these aims.”

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. With a portfolio of scalable DevOps solutions, we help modern enterprises overcome complex product development challenges by improving productivity, visibility, and security throughout the product lifecycle. Our portfolio includes solutions for Agile planning & ALM, API management, automated mobile & web testing, embeddable analytics, open source support, repository management, static code analysis, version control, IP lifecycle management, and more. With over 20,000 customers, Perforce is trusted by the world’s leading brands to drive their business critical technology development.

About ftrack

ftrack enables creatives to work more collaboratively and efficiently, wherever their teams are based. Its product portfolio includes ftrack Studio, ftrack Review, and cineSync. Solutions include project management, production tracking, asset tracking, customizable pipelines, and synchronized asset review. ftrack’s products are trusted by 1000s of customers across a host of creative industries, from feature film and episodic visual effects to animation, architectural visualization, product design, industrial engineering, and video games. ftrack Studio integrates with Perforce and numerous DCC applications, including Unity, Unreal Engine, Nuke, Cinema 4D, Houdini, Maya, 3ds Max, and the Adobe Creative Cloud.

