Embedded DevOps Summit is a free event, spanning both US and EMEA time zones, that examines modern strategies to cut costs, save time, and reduce risk in embedded software development.

MINNEAPOLIS, January 21, 2021 – Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, announces a free, virtual event for the embedded software community. Embedded DevOps Summit will explore solutions to modern challenges in the planning, development, and testing stages of embedded software.

Veteran event presenter and Perforce CTO, Rod Cope, will deliver the keynote “The State of Embedded Software 2021.” Cope is a dynamic speaker with over 25 years of experience in software development.

Cope's keynote presentation will cover the current state of embedded development and how modern software trends such as OSS, IoT, and cloud computing are impacting this industry.

Embedded DevOps Summit is Perforce Software’s latest free virtual event, taking place on Thursday, the 4th of February. Attendees can watch both live and pre-recorded sessions in three tracks:

Plan : Explore methodologies, tools, and practices that can help you cut costs in the planning stage of development.

: Explore methodologies, tools, and practices that can help you cut costs in the planning stage of development. Create : Learn how to improve things like collaboration, scaling, and versioning to reduce the time it takes to create a quality product.

: Learn how to improve things like collaboration, scaling, and versioning to reduce the time it takes to create a quality product. Verify: Understand various practices that help you verify safety standards to reduce risk.

Registrants also receive exclusive access to event Slack channels, where they can network with like-minded peers, ask presenters questions, connect with other experts, and win prizes.

Register today or learn more about Embedded DevOps Summit.

