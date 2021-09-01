Simon Hepburn is a 20-year veteran of the charity, education and careers sector

London - September 1st 2021 – The UK Cyber Security Council – the charitable, self-regulatory body for the cyber security education and skills sector – today announced the appointment of Simon Hepburn, a charity and education executive with over twenty years’ experience in a variety of national and international organisations, as its chief executive.

Hepburn has previously been chief executive of a charity and founded two others, and has held director positions with a variety of charities, academy trusts and businesses. He was also a Trustee Board member of ACEVO (Association for Chief Executives of Voluntary Organisations) and has also sat on the BBC Charities Advisory Board.

“Simon Hepburn’s record is one of delivering at the sharp end of education and careers, for charitable organisations like the Council,” said Dr. Claudia Natanson, chair of the Board of Trustees of the UK Cyber Security Council. “The Council may well be the voice for the profession, but it is absolutely intended to be a ‘doing’ organisation rather than just a ‘talking’ organisation, so this attribute made him an excellent candidate for CEO; we welcome his passion and energy and look forward to him driving the organisation forwards.”

“I make no secret of my passion for supporting people and organisations to reach their full potential and make a positive contribution to society – it has been at the heart of my career to date. I intend to bring the full weight of that knowledge and experience to bear on the activities of the Council, benefiting the cyber security profession,” said Simon Hepburn, CEO of the UK Cyber Security Council. “I’m excited by the opportunity to work with one of the most critical sectors in our country, delivering education and skills support and resources to organisations and the professionals that are essential to the safe, secure and prosperous operation of the UK economy.”

Hepburn’s other career roles include:

Founder of Black Star Inc., advising on diversity and inclusion, leadership and management, people and change, strategy and organisation development, careers and employability

UK Director at international social action charity City Year UK, leading on school partnerships, programme design and delivery, leadership programme development, mentor experience and programme impact

Director of Education and Policy at ed-tech company U-Explore Ltd, supporting schools, colleges, local authorities and businesses on careers and employability programme development and partnerships

Director of Pathways and Partnerships for Academies Enterprise Trust Careers, leading on the development of the Championing Careers Guidance Programme working in partnership with the Greater London Authority (GLA)

Simon Hepburn succeeds Don MacIntyre, who was appointed as interim CEO by the Board of Trustees in January 2021 during the Council’s formation.

About the UK Cyber Security Council

The UK Cyber Security Council is the self-regulatory body, and voice, for UK cyber security education, training and skills. A registered charity, the Council drives progress towards meeting the key challenges the profession faces and develops, promotes and stewards nationally recognised standards for cyber security qualification and learning. The Council, working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), the UK's national technical authority for cyber security, supports the UK Government’s National Cyber Security Strategy to make the UK the safest place to live and work online.

