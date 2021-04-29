Cambridge-Based Battery-Free RFID Technology Innovator Used in Healthcare, Retail and Manufacturing Recognised with Prestigious Honour

Cambridge, UK 29th April 2021 – PervasID, the company developing best-in-class battery-free Radio Frequency IDentification (RFID) reader systems for automating inventory and asset tracking, today announced that it has been honoured with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for Innovation 2021. The award recognises PervasID’s pioneering work in battery-free tag tracking technology to allow enterprises to improve how they manage inventory and optimise their asset management. Now in its 55th year, the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the country, with winning businesses able to use the esteemed Queen’s Awards emblem for the next five years. PervasID now joins just over 7,000 UK enterprises which have received this Royal recognition since the Awards were established in 1965.

PervasID logo

PervasID’s technology for passive RAIN (RAdio frequency IdentificatioN) RFID fixed reader systems for automating inventory tracking, stock-taking and asset management processes was developed in Cambridge and is sold around the world. The company’s patented products allow organisations across a range of markets to streamline processes by providing unparalleled visibility into goods, assets and people. PervasID’s unique technology solution delivers unparalleled accuracy, speed and cost effectiveness.

A single PervasID RFID reader can cover up to 400 m2 with 99% plus accuracy in real time, capable of readily scaling to much larger areas, such as industrial warehouses, multi-storey buildings or sprawling healthcare campuses. The company’s RFID readers have significantly greater accuracy, range and speed than any other RFID readers on the market. Its fixed reader products have been deployed in Europe, Asia and the US and clients include high-profile department stores, industrial companies, healthcare establishments, systems integrators and large-scale enterprises. PervasID is headquartered in Cambridge UK, with employees in France and the US.

“There are few things more critical to an enterprise than having clear oversight of where assets are and making sure that they are being used in the most efficient way possible. Our Cambridge-developed battery-free technology allows enterprises of all types to keep track of their inventory and asset cost effectively with unparalleled accuracy and speed,” said Sabesan Sithamparanathan, Founder & CEO of PervasID. “Our company has grown rapidly, with deployments around the globe, and we are delighted to have been recognised with this Queen’s Award for our innovation.”

About PervasID

PervasID is a fast-growing technology company that designs and supplies world-leading, passive (battery-free) RFID fixed reader systems for automating inventory tracking, stock taking and asset management processes. Our patented products are enabling organisations across a wide range of markets to streamline processes by providing unparalleled visibility into goods, assets and people. No other solution on the market today can offer such accuracy, speed and cost effectiveness. For more info visit www.pervasid.com

