Company to exhibit and deliver presentation on solution which enhances decontamination, increases sterilisation processes, ensures mission-critical medical devices are available at the right place and time, for robust and efficient care saving billions of pounds across the NHS

Cambridge, UK – Friday 24th June 2022 - PervasID, the company providing best-in-class battery-free Radio Frequency IDentification (RFID) reader systems for automating inventory and asset tracking, will be exhibiting and presenting its solution for the healthcare sector at the EBME Expo 2022. The company’s technology is being deployed in a number of NHS trusts as well as EU hospitals and is predicted to save billions of pounds and lives with a solution that delivers an ROI in under 12 months.

At the event PervasID founder and CEO, Dr Sabesan Sithamparanathan, and Steris Chief Digital Officer, Mark Capel will be delivering a paper titled: Next Generation Medical & Surgical equipment Tracking – RFID which will detail the opportunities for healthcare providers for tracking medical equipment as well as surgical instruments (tray level) across hospitals, all with a battery-less RFID system. The presentation is at 12:30 on Wednesday 29th June 2022 as part of the Operating Theatre Conference Programme, the company will also be exhibiting at the event on stand D12.

Based on pioneering research carried out at the University of Cambridge, PervasID’s unique passive (battery-less) RFID technology achieves unrivalled detection accuracy (near 100%) and responsiveness over all other existing solutions in the market. As such hospitals are able to track medical devices, medical records, surgical instruments (tray level) and patient flow with the highest degree of accuracy. This in turn reduces waiting times and heightens patient care through more efficient asset management.

“The need to keep track of assets and resources is never more critical than in a hospital setting, with the need for highly accurate traceability of medical devices and surgical instruments having become particularly prominent since the COVID-19 pandemic begun. PervasID solutions are being deployed at a number of hospitals across the UK as well as EU for tracking medical devices and surgical instruments,” said Dr Sabesan Sithamparanathan, PervasID founder and CEO. “The use of our tracking technology enhances decontamination and sterilisation processes and allows hospitals to track their assets to ensure that mission-critical medical devices are available at the right place and time, to support delivering robust and efficient care.”

