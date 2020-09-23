London, United Kingdom, 23rd September 2020 - Pharmaspectra, the world’s largest collection of medical science, today announced it has entered into a partnership with IBM Watson Health.

Through the partnership agreement, IBM Watson Health is withdrawing IBM Stakeholder Manager® from its portfolio and offering a transition path for its clients to Pharmaspectra’s product, LINK, the global leader in key opinion leader (KOL) management solutions.

Pharmaspectra’s LINK solution combines the world’s leading scientific database, with superior analytics, connecting clients with the right scientific experts, to achieve scientific leadership.

Pharmaspectra Group Limited CEO, Jez Moulding stated, “I am delighted to enter this partnership with IBM as it enables us to further grow and develop our LINK KOL management solution. We look forward to the opportunity to work with IBM’s current clients and to continuing to deliver superior, actionable data and insights to all our partners.”

IBM Watson Health is committed to working closely with clients during this transition to provide a smooth introduction to Pharmaspectra’s LINK solution. IBM Watson Health is making these changes to streamline its portfolio to focus on new strategies and innovations to help support Life Sciences clients through the next stages of digital transformation.

Pharmaspectra is the leader in scientific data and KOL insights. With the world’s largest scientific database, we deliver the most accurate and complete KOL identification, profiling and connection mapping, and the most comprehensive daily updates on the latest science. Leveraging our 15 years of experience of partnering with the world’s top 20 pharmaceutical companies, we help our clients drive more effective interactions with healthcare professionals, optimise their product launches and strategic planning, and achieve scientific leadership.

