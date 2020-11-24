Phi Finney McDonald brings competition to UK collective redress

LONDON, UK – Phi Finney McDonald, a specialist collective action law firm, are launching an office in London. With offices currently in Melbourne and Sydney, Australia, Phi Finney McDonald has an unparalleled reputation for driving competition and innovation in the Australian class action and litigation funding markets. Its repeat clients include some of the largest and most influential pension schemes, private investors, sovereign wealth funds, and investment platforms across the Asia Pacific, North America and Europe.

The London office will open in November 2020. Led by Head of UK Chris Haan and Directors Odette McDonald and Tim Finney, the London office will bring to the UK not only the wealth of experience Phi Finney McDonald have in collective action litigation but also their unique ethos and strong social conscience that influences every aspect of the practice. In addition to securities claims, PFM has deep experience in institutional abuse claims, product liability litigation, and data protection and privacy. It also has in-house forensic accounting and data science capabilities, providing an innovative and cost-effective approach to legal problem solving.

Phi Finney McDonald UK will be headed by Chris Haan, a collective actions specialist formerly of Leigh Day. Dual qualified as a solicitor in England and Wales and Australia, Chris has over 15 years of litigation experience, over 10 of which are which have been in London focusing on collective redress. His wide experience includes collective actions in the areas of investment and financial product fraud and mis-selling, competition and cartels, mass torts, product liability, employment, building and construction, environmental and human rights. He conducted the first opt-out competition law class action in the UK and his cases have included some of the most significant group actions in the UK.

Chris Haan, Head of PFM UK comments, “PFM will perform top-quality legal work for our clients on cases that hold powerful interests to account. We will distinguish ourselves in London through our use of technology and innovative litigation funding structures, offering clients higher quality, more efficient and cost-effective legal services.”

“Institutional investors who have experienced our strong track record will see the strengths we will bring to the London market,” he added.

In addition to offering the opportunity to work on high profile and cutting-edge litigation, PFM will also distinguish itself as an employer of choice.

Odette McDonald, PFM UK Director comments, “We want to build a vibrant and diverse team of brilliant lawyers who have business acumen, but who are also committed to making the world a better place. Our values and our culture are at the heart of our success. That means a fun and dynamic working environment that encourages autonomy and creativity, one that is unshackled by billed hours targets.”

Phi Finney McDonald London Office Address: 25 Southampton Buildings, Holborn, London WC2A 1AL