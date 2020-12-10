London, UK (December 10th, 2020) - FXhome – the creators of video editing and visual effects software HitFilm – have introduced yet another major release based on feature requests direct from their 5.6 million users. The release includes a new voiceover recorder, a brand new ‘Custom Light Flares’ effect, and enhancements to the rendering engine for high-fidelity rendering.

Custom light flares

Included in HitFilm Pro 16 – FXhome’s professional-tier offering – is a new ‘Custom Light Flares’ effect. This feature allows users to create their own bespoke lens flares to match any scene. JJ Abrams fans (or anyone who likes to create sci-fi, action, or horror) will be like kids in a candy store with the sheer volume of possibilities at their fingertips.

Custom Light Flares and PBR

Physically-based rendering

Perhaps the most exciting update in HitFilm 16 is the updated rendering engine which now supports PBR (physically-based rendering). PBR, in HitFilm, allows high-fidelity rendering of 3D models with ‘specular-glossiness’ and ‘metallic-roughness’ materials and even responds to dynamic environment maps for realistic rendering of reflections. glTF 3D model files are now supported for users to make the most of these enhancements, and this comes with 3D model animation support too.

Voiceover recorder

The new release doesn’t hold back on features for HitFilm Express users either. With HitFilm 16, users can import their footage and record voiceovers (or any other audio) directly into the timeline. YouTubers, content creators, and gamers will benefit from this feature most, making it easier than ever to put together a quick edit.

The release also features a new ‘Motion Lock’ effect which allows users to track an effect on the same layer to an object in the footage (much like motion tracking can for separate layers), as well as HEVC software and hardware decoding – which is great news for those editing content filmed on their smartphone. HEVC is the high-quality, compressed format that’s becoming the new standard for storage-efficient video on mobile devices.

Along with all of these powerful new features, HitFilm 16 also comes with new AAF import/export support, and a bunch of other feature enhancements, and a number of stability and performance improvements. HitFilm Pro is currently available for $349 with 12 months of free updates included, and HitFilm Express is available for free with the option to upgrade specific features from as little as $9.99.

About FXhome

FXhome develops editing, VFX, and compositing software for aspiring filmmakers, editors, VFX artists, and photographers - for a new era of content creators who dismiss the status quo, eagerly explore new pathways to creativity, and who aspire for something more. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you are on your journey - we have the tools for you.

FXhome has raised over $190,000 for COVID-related and environmental good causes since January this year through their Pay What You Want initiative, which gives users the option to pay for the free download of HitFilm Express in exchange for valuable VFX and feature packs.

For more information, please visit www.fxhome.com.

Media Contact:

Steven Spicer, FXhome

+44 (0) 7826277322

steven.spicer@fxhome.com